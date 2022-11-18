Cruces, canchas y horarios para la fecha 14 del Torneo Clausura 2022 de ACIADEP

Este sábado nuevamente los interprofesionales de ACIADEP tendrán cita en el Hipódromo General Belgrano de la ciudad de Posadas para disputar la fecha 14 del actual torneo. Repasá en esta nota y mirá el fixture del Torneo Clausura 2022.
Todas las categorías estarán presentes y disputarán partidos claves para lo que será el desenlace final del Clausura 2022. Este sábado nuevamente el fútbol amateur de interprofesionales jugará sus encuentros con normalidad y en todas sus categorías.
Ya en mediados de noviembre, los equipos del torneo clausura afirman su buen momento y la competencia comienza a tomar color mientras las tablas se van definiendo. Se esperan también nuevas novedades para la última etapa del año y las definiciones del campeón.
Recordemos que, por ejemplo, el año pasado, algunas categorías se dividieron en 2 o 3 zonas, y culminaron las ultimas fechas del año de esta manera para conocer al campeón.
Se esperan temperaturas altas para el medio día y tarde de este sábado por lo que se recomiendan a los presentes el respectivo cuidado, para evitar inconvenientes y afectados.
Repasá acá todo el fixture el este fin de semana:
Libres A
AGROFOR SQUADRA vs ARQUITECTOS 12:45 – Cancha 5
ESTUDIO vs INGENIEROS «C» 12:45 – Cancha 1
ABOGADOS LIBRES vs PROFESORES «B» 14:15 – Cancha 7
ABOGADOS D vs CONTADORES «L» 14:15 – Cancha 1
INTERPROFESIONALES YACARÉ vs CONTADORES «JR» 15:30 – Cancha 7
Libres B
UNIVERSITARIOS vs UCSF 12:45 – Cancha 4
ABOGADOS DR vs PROFESORES «L» 14:15 – Cancha 2
ESCRIBANOS PROFESIONALES vs ASOCIADOS 14:15 – Cancha 4
ATLETICO PROFESIONALES vs LOS PROFESIONALES 14:15 – Cancha 6
Juniors A
CONTADORES INTERMEDIA vs ABOGADOS D JUNIORS 12:45 – Cancha 2
YACARE JUNIORS vs VISITADORES MEDICOS 12:45 – Cancha 7
SAN FRANCISCO vs LOS PROFESIONALES II 14:15 – Cancha 3
PROFESORES «B» vs JUNIORS PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS JR 14:15 – Cancha 5
Juniors B
ESCRIBANOS JRS vs PROFESIONALES UNIDOS 12:45 – Cancha 3
ABOGADOS «A» vs MISIONES ON LINE 12:45 – Cancha 6
CONTADORES «C» vs UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA JRS 15:30 – Cancha 2
AGROFOR GG vs ESTUDIO FC 15:30 – Cancha 6
Seniors
MEDICOS «A» vs ARQUITECTOS 15:30 – Cancha 1
AGROFOR SENIORS vs ABOGADOS «B» 15:30 – Cancha 3
CONTADORES «A» vs CONTADORES «E» 15:30 – Cancha 4
PROFESORES «S» vs ABOGADOS «DS» 15:30 – Cancha 5
Masters A
UNIVERSITARIOS «A» vs ARQUITECTOS MASTERS 16:45 – Cancha 6
CONTADORES «S» vs AGRIMENSORES «B» 16:45 – Cancha 7
PROFESORES «C» vs AGROFOR M 16:45 – Cancha 3
Masters B
MEDICOS «B» vs QUIMICOS 16:45 – Cancha 2
ABOGADOS «S» vs INGENIEROS «B» 16:45 – Cancha 4
ABOGADOS B MASTERS vs CPAIM 16:45 – Cancha 5
