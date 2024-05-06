Brasil: la Media Maratón de las Cataratas del Iguazú promovió el deporte y la conexión con la naturaleza

La 15° edición de la Media Maratón de las Cataratas del Iguazú, realizada en el día de ayer, reunió a tres mil corredores con el mejor escenario de una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza.

El domingo 5 de mayo, promocionando el deporte y la salud en relación con la naturaleza del Parque Nacional Iguaçu, se celebró la 15° Media Maratón de las Cataratas y el Desafio 8K Challenge de las Cataratas. La carrera, que ya es tradicional en el calendario deportivo, reunió a tres mil atletas de ocho países y 326 ciudades en la brasileña ciudad de Foz do Iguaçu.

Los corredores y acompañantes llegaron antes de que saliera el sol para asistir al evento. Familias y amigos pudieron acompañar y animar a los atletas en un espacio especial, al lado del comienzo y la llegada de la carrera.

La mayoría de los participantes fueron de corredores brasileños. Entre los ocho países presentes, los vecinos de la frontera, Paraguay y Argentina fueron los más representativos. Pero la carrera también contó con atletas que viajaron para correr en las Cataratas del Iguazú, entre ellos estuvieron participantes de España, Estados Unidos, Alemania, Colombia y Australia.

La primera en cruzar la ruta de 21 km fue Derlys Ayala, de Paraguay, quien ganó la carrera por segundo año consecutivo. “Es una Media Maratón muy especial por el circuito del Parque Nacional. Se caracteriza por paisajes bellos, humedad y un trayecto pesada. Es un gran honor que podamos competir e incluso haber ganado por segundo año consecutivo. Espero volver en la próxima edición».

Representando a las mujeres, la campeona de 21 km fue Maria José Sotelo, de Ciudad del Este, Paraguay. “La carrera en el parque es algo que me gusta mucho. Me gustan las subidas y bajadas, por lo que este circuito es algo que quería, es un regalo, mi primera Media Maratón de las Cataratas. Esta atmósfera me hace desempeñar y exprimirme al máximo».

En la edición del Desafío 8K, el ganador fue Marcos da Silva Suzarth, de Foz do Iguaçu. “Es único correr en casa, vivo aquí hace 18 años. Fue una hermosa victoria. ¡La ruta es maravillosa! Correr en el Parque Nacional no tiene igual. Quiero agradecer a mi familia, a Dios y el Instituto de Atletismo de Foz do Iguaçu. Espero volver a vivir esta experiencia».

La ganadora del Desafío 8K fue Elaine Vieira Cardoso Quintão, de Minas Gerais. “Fue un desafío para mí porque estoy acostumbrada a correr en mi ciudad. En el camino, sentí el peso de la prueba y fue un desafío, pero superado. Estoy muy feliz, valen la pena todos los esfuerzos, toda dedicación. Cada momento de debilidad, pensé en mis hijos, que los dejé en Minas Gerais. Mucha dedicación, pero valió la pena».

Para Munir Calaça, director de Urbia Cataratas, la carrera es una inspiración. “Primero agradezco a todo nuestro equipo por la planificación y la ejecución. Fue una ejecución perfecta. Solo elogios, y esto nos pone en otro nivel, especialmente para este evento que tenemos la expectativa de hacerlo más internacional de lo que es. El dia de hoy quedó marcado, y estamos preparados para esto, para la prueba internacional».

José Ulises, jefe del Parque Nacional Iguaçu, reveló la importancia del evento. “El deporte en la naturaleza es la posibilidad de aumentar el interés de la sociedad en la existencia de áreas protegidas. Entonces, cuando tenemos actividades humanas, actividades culturales, aumenta el interés de las personas en la protección de este lugar, del amor al Parque Nacional Iguaçu. Por lo tanto, es en este sentido que se puede comprender que hay posibilidades de asociar la conservación ambiental con actividades deportivas. Entonces la gente recibe la Media Maratón con gran alegría».

Cabe recordar que el evento fue declarado como de carbono neutro, colaborando así con la preservación del planeta y la reducción de los impactos del calentamiento global, la 15° Media Maratón de las Cataratas fue un evento de carbono neutro, por la adquisición de créditos de carbono de la ONU. Consiste en la neutralización de todas las emisiones de gases de la prueba para la compra de estos créditos de carbono. La reducción del impacto también aborda nuevas medidas que se adoptarán, con un plan de ajustes operativos para el evento.

La edición 16º de la Media Maratón de las Cataratas ya tiene una fecha establecida para 2025: será el 18 de mayo. Y después de la edición histórica del 15, la organización promete un evento aún mejor, que combina la naturaleza y los deportes en el Parque Nacional Iguaçu.

Brazil: the half marathon of the Iguazu Falls promoted sport and connection with nature

The 15th edition of the Marathon of the Iguazu Falls gathered three thousand runners with the best stage of one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature.

On Sunday, May 5, promoting sport and health in relation to the nature of the Iguaçu National Park, the 15th half marathon of the cataracts and the 8k Challenge of the Iguazu Falls were held. The race, which is already traditional in the sports calendar, brought together three thousand athletes from eight countries and 326 cities in the Brazilian city of Foz do Iguaçu.

The runners and companions arrived before the sun rose to attend the event. Families and friends were able to accompany and encourage athletes in a special space, next to the beginning and arrival of the race.

The majority of the participants were from Brazilian runners. Among the eight countries present, the neighbors of the border, Paraguay and Argentina were the most representative. But the race also had athletes who traveled to run in the Iguazu Falls, among them were participants from Spain, the United States, Germany, Colombia and Australia.

The first to cross the 21 km route was Derlys Ayala from Paraguay, who won the race for the second consecutive year. “It is a very special half marathon for the National Park circuit. It is characterized by beautiful landscapes, humidity and a heavy path. It is a great honor that we can compete and even won for the second consecutive year. I hope to return in the next edition».

Representing the women, the 21 km champion was Maria José Sotelo, from Ciudad del Este, Paraguay. “The race in the park is something that I like a lot. I like up and down, so this circuit is something I wanted, it is a gift, my first half marathon of the cataracts. This atmosphere makes me perform and squeeze to the fullest».

In the 8K challenge edition, the winner was Marcos da Silva Suzarth, by Foz do Iguaçu. “It is unique to run at home, I live here 18 years ago. It was a beautiful victory. The route is wonderful! Running in the National Park does not have the same. I want to thank my family, God and the Athletics Institute of Foz do Iguaçu. I hope to live this experience again».

The winner of the 8K challenge was Elaine Vieira Cardoso Quintão, from Minas Gerais. “It was a challenge for me because I am used to running in my city. On the way, I felt the weight of the test and it was a challenge, but overcome. I am very happy, all efforts are worth, all dedication. Every moment of weakness, I thought about my children, that I left them in Minas Gerais. A lot of dedication, but it was worth it. »

For Munir Calaça, director of Urbia Cataratas, the race is an inspiration. “First I thank our entire team for planning and execution. It was a perfect execution. Only praise, and this puts us at another level, especially for this event that we have the expectation of making it more international than it is. Today was marked, and we are prepared for this, for the international test».

José Ulises, head of the Iguaçu National Park, revealed the importance of the event. “Sport in nature is the possibility of increasing the interest of society in the existence of protected areas. So, when we have human activities, cultural activities, the interest of people in the protection of this place increases, from the love of the Iguaçu National Park. Therefore, it is in this sense that it can be understood that there are possibilities to associate environmental conservation with sports activities. Then people receive the half marathon with great joy. »

It should be remembered that the event was declared as neutral carbon, thus collaborating with the preservation of the planet and the reduction of the impacts of global warming, the 15th half marathon of the cataracts was a neutral carbon event, for the acquisition of credits of ONU carbon. It consists of the neutralization of all test gas emissions for the purchase of these carbon credits. The impact reduction also addresses new measures that will be taken, with an operational settings plan for the event.

The 16th edition of the Media Marathon of the Falls already has an established date for 2025: it will be May 18. And after the historical edition of the 15, the organization promises an even better event, which combines nature and sports in the Iguaçu National Park.