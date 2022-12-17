Alexa
Deportes

Hoy se disputa la última fecha del Torneo Clausura de ACIADEP 2022

Griselda Segovia
Torneo Clausura de ACIADEP 2022

Este fin de semana se vuelve a disputar una fecha del Torneo Clausura 2022 de ACIADEP. Será la fecha número 18 de este semestre y será la definición del torneo en sus diferentes categorías.

Este sábado 17 de diciembre se definirán a los nuevos campeones de este segundo semestre del 2022. Las diferentes categorías jugarán su última fecha previo al receso de verano. Luego se hará el cierre de año junto a la tradicional entrega de premios.

Repasá acá el fixture completo:

Juniors A

YACARE JUNIORS ABOGADOS D JUNIORS 14:30 – Cancha 7

PROFESORES «B» JUNIORS LOS PROFESIONALES II 14:30 – Cancha 5

AGROFOR L VISITADORES MEDICOS 14:30 – Cancha 4

CONTADORES INTERMEDIA PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS JR 14:30 – Cancha 2

Juniors B

AGROFOR GG UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA JRS 13:00 – Cancha 3

ESTUDIO FC YACARE XL 13:00 – Cancha 6

PROFESIONALES UNIDOS CONTADORES «C» 14:30 – Cancha 6

ESCRIBANOS JRS MISIONES ON LINE 15:45 – Cancha 7

Libres A 

ABOGADOS LIBRES CONTADORES «JR» 13:00 – Cancha 7

ROFESORES «B» ABOGADOS D 13:00 – Cancha 1

SQUADRA ARQUITECTOS INGENIEROS «C» 13:00 – Cancha 5

INTERPROFESIONALES YACARÉ ESTUDIO 13:00 – Cancha 4

AGROFOR CONTADORES «L» 13:00 – Cancha 2

Clausura Campeonato 

LOS PROFESIONALES ESCRIBANOS 14:30 – Cancha 1

PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS ATLETICO PROFESIONALES 15:45 – Cancha 6

CONTADORES «A» ARQUITECTOS 15:45 – Cancha 2

AGROFOR SENIORS PROFESORES «S» 15:45 – Cancha 4

AGROFOR M PROFESORES «C» 17:00 – Cancha 4

Tal vez te interese leer: Qatar 2022 | ¿Messi o Mbappé? El pronóstico de Ibrahimovic para la final del Mundial

Clausura Estímulo 

ABOGADOS DR PROFESORES «L» 14:30 – Cancha 3

UCSF UNIVERSITARIOS 15:45 – Cancha 1

ABOGADOS «B» CONTADORES «E» 15:45 – Cancha 5

ABOGADOS «DS» MEDICOS «A» 15:45 – Cancha 3

MEDICOS «B» CPAIM 17:00 – Cancha 3

Clausura Ascenso 

QUIMICOS ABOGADOS «S» 17:00 – Cancha 1

GALENOS ABOGADOS B MASTERS 17:00 – Cancha 2

Clausura Descenso 

ARQUITECTOS MASTERS UNIVERSITARIOS «A» 17:00 – Cancha 5

LA REGION

NACIONALES

INTERNACIONALES

ULTIMAS NOTICIAS

Newsletter

Columnas

| Dirección Postal | Coronel López 2138 - 6° piso - Posadas - Misiones - Registro de Propiedad Intelectual N° 5.197.226