Este fin de semana se vuelve a disputar una fecha del Torneo Clausura 2022 de ACIADEP. Será la fecha número 18 de este semestre y será la definición del torneo en sus diferentes categorías.
Este sábado 17 de diciembre se definirán a los nuevos campeones de este segundo semestre del 2022. Las diferentes categorías jugarán su última fecha previo al receso de verano. Luego se hará el cierre de año junto a la tradicional entrega de premios.
Repasá acá el fixture completo:
Juniors A
YACARE JUNIORS ABOGADOS D JUNIORS 14:30 – Cancha 7
PROFESORES «B» JUNIORS LOS PROFESIONALES II 14:30 – Cancha 5
AGROFOR L VISITADORES MEDICOS 14:30 – Cancha 4
CONTADORES INTERMEDIA PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS JR 14:30 – Cancha 2
Juniors B
AGROFOR GG UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA JRS 13:00 – Cancha 3
ESTUDIO FC YACARE XL 13:00 – Cancha 6
PROFESIONALES UNIDOS CONTADORES «C» 14:30 – Cancha 6
ESCRIBANOS JRS MISIONES ON LINE 15:45 – Cancha 7
Libres A
ABOGADOS LIBRES CONTADORES «JR» 13:00 – Cancha 7
ROFESORES «B» ABOGADOS D 13:00 – Cancha 1
SQUADRA ARQUITECTOS INGENIEROS «C» 13:00 – Cancha 5
INTERPROFESIONALES YACARÉ ESTUDIO 13:00 – Cancha 4
AGROFOR CONTADORES «L» 13:00 – Cancha 2
Clausura Campeonato
LOS PROFESIONALES ESCRIBANOS 14:30 – Cancha 1
PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS ATLETICO PROFESIONALES 15:45 – Cancha 6
CONTADORES «A» ARQUITECTOS 15:45 – Cancha 2
AGROFOR SENIORS PROFESORES «S» 15:45 – Cancha 4
AGROFOR M PROFESORES «C» 17:00 – Cancha 4
Clausura Estímulo
ABOGADOS DR PROFESORES «L» 14:30 – Cancha 3
UCSF UNIVERSITARIOS 15:45 – Cancha 1
ABOGADOS «B» CONTADORES «E» 15:45 – Cancha 5
ABOGADOS «DS» MEDICOS «A» 15:45 – Cancha 3
MEDICOS «B» CPAIM 17:00 – Cancha 3
Clausura Ascenso
QUIMICOS ABOGADOS «S» 17:00 – Cancha 1
GALENOS ABOGADOS B MASTERS 17:00 – Cancha 2
Clausura Descenso
ARQUITECTOS MASTERS UNIVERSITARIOS «A» 17:00 – Cancha 5
