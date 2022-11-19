Terminó la fecha 14 del Torneo Clausura 2022 de ACIADEP: mirá los resultados

Este sábado nuevamente los interprofesionales de ACIADEP tendrán cita en el Hipódromo General Belgrano de la ciudad de Posadas para disputar la fecha 14 del actual torneo. Repasá en esta nota y mirá el fixture del Torneo Clausura 2022.
Todas las categorías estarán presentes y disputarán partidos claves para lo que será el desenlace final del Clausura 2022. Este sábado nuevamente el fútbol amateur de interprofesionales jugó sus encuentros con normalidad y en todas sus categorías.
Repasá acá todo el fixture el este fin de semana:
Libres A
AGROFOR SQUADRA 2-0 ARQUITECTOS 12:45 – Cancha 5
ESTUDIO 3-0 INGENIEROS «C» 12:45 – Cancha 1
ABOGADOS LIBRES 0-0 PROFESORES «B» 14:15 – Cancha 7
ABOGADOS D 0-0 CONTADORES «L» 14:15 – Cancha 1
INTERPROFESIONALES YACARÉ 1-3 CONTADORES «JR» 15:30 – Cancha 7
Libres B
UNIVERSITARIOS 0-1 UCSF 12:45 – Cancha 4
ABOGADOS DR 1-1 PROFESORES «L» 14:15 – Cancha 2
ESCRIBANOS PROFESIONALES 0-2 ASOCIADOS 14:15 – Cancha 4
ATLETICO PROFESIONALES 4-1 LOS PROFESIONALES 14:15 – Cancha 6
Juniors A
CONTADORES INTERMEDIA 0-0 ABOGADOS D JUNIORS 12:45 – Cancha 2
YACARE JUNIORS 2-1 VISITADORES MEDICOS 12:45 – Cancha 7
SAN FRANCISCO 0-0 LOS PROFESIONALES II 14:15 – Cancha 3
PROFESORES «B» 6-1 JUNIORS PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS JR 14:15 – Cancha 5
Juniors B
ESCRIBANOS JRS 4-2 PROFESIONALES UNIDOS 12:45 – Cancha 3
ABOGADOS «A» 1-0 MISIONES ON LINE 12:45 – Cancha 6
CONTADORES «C» 3-0 UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA JRS 15:30 – Cancha 2
AGROFOR GG 1-2 ESTUDIO FC 15:30 – Cancha 6
Seniors
MEDICOS «A» 1-1 ARQUITECTOS 15:30 – Cancha 1
AGROFOR SENIORS 2-1 ABOGADOS «B» 15:30 – Cancha 3
CONTADORES «A» 4-0 CONTADORES «E» 15:30 – Cancha 4
PROFESORES «S» 1-1 ABOGADOS «DS» 15:30 – Cancha 5
Masters A
UNIVERSITARIOS «A» 1-0 ARQUITECTOS MASTERS 16:45 – Cancha 6
CONTADORES «S» 0-0 AGRIMENSORES «B» 16:45 – Cancha 7
PROFESORES «C» 0-0 AGROFOR M 16:45 – Cancha 3
Masters B
MEDICOS «B» 1-1 QUIMICOS 16:45 – Cancha 2
ABOGADOS «S» 0-0 INGENIEROS «B» 16:45 – Cancha 4
ABOGADOS B MASTERS 1-0 CPAIM 16:45 – Cancha 5
