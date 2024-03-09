Este domingo se entregan los Premios Oscar 2024: lista completa de todos los nominados

Los premios de la Academia presentan una nueva edición este domingo 10 de marzo, con grandes expectativas por películas como “Oppenheimer”, “Pobres criaturas”, “Los asesinos de la luna” y “Barbie”.
La 96ª edición de los Premios Oscar se aproxima con grandes expectativas. El próximo domingo 10 de marzo de 2024, la gala más importante del cine estará repleta de estrellas y talento en el Dolby Theatre de Ovation Hollywood. Este año, Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan lidera con 13 nominaciones, seguido por Pobres criaturas de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11, y Los asesinos de la luna de Martin Scorsese, que cuenta con 10.
El éxito de taquilla, Barbie, de Greta Gerwig, no se queda atrás, asegurando ocho nominaciones, incluidas Mejor canción por “What Was I Made For” y “I’m Just Ken”.
Los Oscar 2024, programados para este domingo, se emitirán en directo en América Latina a través del canal TNT desde las 19:00 horas con el “Punto Encuentro”. Luego a las 20:00 iniciará la alfombra roja mientras que la gran ceremonia se llevará adelante a las 22:00.
Lista completa de todas las nominaciones
Mejor Película
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
Mejor Dirección
Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest
Mejor Actor
Bradley Cooper – Maestro
Colman Domingo – Rustin
Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy – Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction
Mejor Actriz
Annette Benning – Nyad
Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan – Maestro
Emma Stone – Poor Things
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple
America Ferrera – Barbie
Jodie Foster – Nyad
Da’Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers
Mejor Actor de Reparto
Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction
Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling- Barbie
Charles Melton – May December
Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things
Mejor Vestuario
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Barbie
Napoleon
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maquillaje
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor things
Society of the Snow
Mejor Cortometraje
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
Guion Adaptado
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Guion Original
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Mejor Canción
“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie
“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon
“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie
Mejor Música Original
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Mejor Documental
Bobby Wine the People’s President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
21 Days in Maripol
Mejor Cortometraje Documental
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor Película Internacional
Io Capitano – Italia
Perfect Days – Japón
Society of the Snow – España
The Teachers’ Lounge – Alemania
The Zone of Interest – Reino Unido
Película Animada
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
Mejor Fotografía
El conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor Diseño de Producción
Barbie
Napoleon
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor Edición
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Killers of the Flower Moon
Sonido
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
Oppenheimer
Zone of Interest
Efectos Visuales
The Creator
Godzilla Minus one
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning
Napoleon
