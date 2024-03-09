Este domingo se entregan los Premios Oscar 2024: lista completa de todos los nominados

Los premios de la Academia presentan una nueva edición este domingo 10 de marzo, con grandes expectativas por películas como “Oppenheimer”, “Pobres criaturas”, “Los asesinos de la luna” y “Barbie”.

La 96ª edición de los Premios Oscar se aproxima con grandes expectativas. El próximo domingo 10 de marzo de 2024, la gala más importante del cine estará repleta de estrellas y talento en el Dolby Theatre de Ovation Hollywood. Este año, Oppenheimer de Christopher Nolan lidera con 13 nominaciones, seguido por Pobres criaturas de Yorgos Lanthimos, con 11, y Los asesinos de la luna de Martin Scorsese, que cuenta con 10.

El éxito de taquilla, Barbie, de Greta Gerwig, no se queda atrás, asegurando ocho nominaciones, incluidas Mejor canción por “What Was I Made For” y “I’m Just Ken”.

Los Oscar 2024, programados para este domingo, se emitirán en directo en América Latina a través del canal TNT desde las 19:00 horas con el “Punto Encuentro”. Luego a las 20:00 iniciará la alfombra roja mientras que la gran ceremonia se llevará adelante a las 22:00.

Lista completa de todas las nominaciones

Mejor Película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

Mejor Dirección

Justine Triet – Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese – Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan – Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos – Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer – The Zone of Interest

Mejor Actor

Bradley Cooper – Maestro

Colman Domingo – Rustin

Paul Giamatti – The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy – Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright – American Fiction

Mejor Actriz

Annette Benning – Nyad

Lily Gladstone – Killers of the Flower Moon

Sandra Huller – Anatomy of a Fall

Carey Mulligan – Maestro

Emma Stone – Poor Things

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Emily Blunt – Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks – The Color Purple

America Ferrera – Barbie

Jodie Foster – Nyad

Da’Vine Joy Randolph- The Holdovers

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Sterling K. Brown – American Fiction

Robert De Niro – Killers of the Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr. – Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling- Barbie

Charles Melton – May December

Mark Ruffalo – Poor Things

Mejor Vestuario

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Barbie

Napoleon

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maquillaje

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor things

Society of the Snow

Mejor Cortometraje

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Guion Adaptado

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Guion Original

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Mejor Canción

“The Fire Inside” – Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” – Barbie

“It Never Went Away” – American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)” – Killers of the Flower Moon

“What Was I Made For?” – Barbie

Mejor Música Original

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Killers of the Flower Moon

Mejor Documental

Bobby Wine the People’s President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill a Tiger

21 Days in Maripol

Mejor Cortometraje Documental

The ABCs of Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

Island In Between

The Last Repair Shop

Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó

Mejor Película Internacional

Io Capitano – Italia

Perfect Days – Japón

Society of the Snow – España

The Teachers’ Lounge – Alemania

The Zone of Interest – Reino Unido

Película Animada

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Mejor Fotografía

El conde

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor Diseño de Producción

Barbie

Napoleon

Killers of the Flower Moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor Edición

Anatomy of a Fall

The Holdovers

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Killers of the Flower Moon

Sonido

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Oppenheimer

Zone of Interest

Efectos Visuales

The Creator

Godzilla Minus one

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

Napoleon

FUENTE: Infobae.