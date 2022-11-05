Alexa
Cruces, canchas y horarios para la fecha 12 del Torneo Clausura 2022 de ACIADEP

Griselda Segovia
Torneo Clausura 2022 de ACIADEP

Este sábado nuevamente los interprofesionales de ACIADEP tendrán cita en el Hipódromo General Belgrano de la ciudad de Posadas para disputar la fecha 12 del actual torneo. Ingresá a la nota y mirá el fixture del Torneo Clausura 2022.

Todas las categorías estarán presentes y disputarán partidos claves para lo que será el desenlace final del Clausura 2022. La ultima fecha 11, se jugó hace 2 semanas por lo que los equipos volverán a la actividad recién este sábado desde las 12:45 horas.

Mirá el fixture completo:

Libres A 

CONTADORES «JR» INGENIEROS «C» 12:45 – Cancha 2

INTERPROFESIONALES YACARÉ AGROFOR 12:45 – Cancha 6

SQUADRA ARQUITECTOS PROFESORES «B» 12:45 – Cancha 4

ESTUDIO CONTADORES «L» 14:15 – Cancha 7

ABOGADOS LIBRES ABOGADOS D 14:15 – Cancha 3

Libres B 

ATLETICO PROFESIONALES UCSF 12:45 – Cancha 1

LOS PROFESIONALES PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS 14:15 – Cancha 5

PROFESORES «L» ESCRIBANOS 14:15 – Cancha 4

ABOGADOS DR UNIVERSITARIOS 15:30 – Cancha 7

Juniors A

CONTADORES INTERMEDIA PROFESORES «B» JUNIORS 12:45 – Cancha 3

AGROFOR L LOS PROFESIONALES II 14:15 – Cancha 1

PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS JR SAN FRANCISCO 14:15 – Cancha 2

VISITADORES MEDICOS ABOGADOS D JUNIORS 15:30 – Cancha 4

Juniors B

YACARE XL ABOGADOS «A» 12:45 – Cancha 7

ESTUDIO FC MISIONES ON LINE 12:45 – Cancha 5

PROFESIONALES UNIDOS UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA JRS 14:15 – Cancha 6

AGROFOR GG ESCRIBANOS JRS 15:30 – Cancha 6

Seniors

MEDICOS «A» CONTADORES «A» 15:30 – Cancha 5

ARQUITECTOS ABOGADOS «DS» 15:30 – Cancha 1

AGROFOR SENIORS CONTADORES «E» 15:30 – Cancha 2

ABOGADOS «B» PROFESORES «S» 15:30 – Cancha 3

Masters A

AGRIMENSORES «B» PROFESORES «C» 16:45 – Cancha 1

ARQUITECTOS MASTERS CONTADORES «S» 16:45 – Cancha 2

Masters B

QUIMICOS ABOGADOS «S» 16:15 – Cancha 4

GALENOS MEDICOS «B» 16:45 – Cancha 5

ABOGADOS B MASTERS INGENIEROS «B» 16:45 – Cancha 3

