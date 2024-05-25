Agenda deportiva del domingo: Liga Profesional, Liga de España, Fórmula 1, Moto GP, y más

El domingo 26 de mayo se presenta como una jornada imperdible para los amantes del deporte en todo el mundo. Desde el fútbol hasta el tenis, pasando por el motociclismo y el automovilismo, hay opciones para todos los gustos.

Agenda deportiva completa del domingo 26 de mayo

LIGA PROFESIONAL ARGENTINA

15:30 Huracán vs Instituto TNT SPORTS

17:30 Sarmiento (J) vs Ind Rivadavia ESPN Premium

17:45 Gimnasia (LP) vs Banfield TNT SPORTS

20:00 Independiente vs Vélez ESPN Premium

LIGA DE ESPAÑA

09:00 Getafe vs Mallorca DGO / ESPN 4 / STAR +

11:15 Celta de Vigo vs Valencia DGO / DSPORTS / 1610

11:15 Las Palmas vs Alavés DGO / ESPN 4 / STAR +

16:00 Sevilla vs Barcelona DGO / DSPORTS / 1610

SERIE A

13:00 Atalanta vs Torino STAR +

13:00 Napoli vs Lecce DGO / ESPN / STAR +

15:45 Empoli vs Roma STAR +

15:45 Lazio vs Sassuolo STAR +

15:45 Hellas Verona vs Inter DGO / ESPN / STAR +

NBA – PLAYOFFS

21:00 Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves STAR +

PRIMERA NACIONAL

13:10 Ferro vs San Miguel TYC SPORTS

15:20 Dep. Morón vs Nueva Chicago TYC SPORTS

17:30 Racing (C) vs San Martin (T) TYC SPORTS

FÓRMULA 1

10:00 GP Mónaco – Carrera FOX SPORTS / STAR +

MOTO GP

05:45 GP Catalunya – Moto3 / Moto2 / MotoGP DGO / ESPN / STAR +

ROLAND GARROS

06:00 Primera Ronda DGO / ESPN 2 / ESPN 3 / STAR +

VOLEY: NATIONS LEAGUE MASCULINO

17:30 Irán vs. Argentina DGO / ESPN 3 / STAR +

INDY CAR INDIANAPOLIS 500

12:00 500 Millas de Indianapolis DGO / ESPN 3 / STAR +

(Con información de Perfil)