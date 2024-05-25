Agenda deportiva del domingo: Liga Profesional, Liga de España, Fórmula 1, Moto GP, y más

El domingo 26 de mayo se presenta como una jornada imperdible para los amantes del deporte en todo el mundo. Desde el fútbol hasta el tenis, pasando por el motociclismo y el automovilismo, hay opciones para todos los gustos.
Agenda deportiva completa del domingo 26 de mayo
LIGA PROFESIONAL ARGENTINA
15:30 Huracán vs Instituto TNT SPORTS
17:30 Sarmiento (J) vs Ind Rivadavia ESPN Premium
17:45 Gimnasia (LP) vs Banfield TNT SPORTS
20:00 Independiente vs Vélez ESPN Premium
LIGA DE ESPAÑA
09:00 Getafe vs Mallorca DGO / ESPN 4 / STAR +
11:15 Celta de Vigo vs Valencia DGO / DSPORTS / 1610
11:15 Las Palmas vs Alavés DGO / ESPN 4 / STAR +
16:00 Sevilla vs Barcelona DGO / DSPORTS / 1610
SERIE A
13:00 Atalanta vs Torino STAR +
13:00 Napoli vs Lecce DGO / ESPN / STAR +
15:45 Empoli vs Roma STAR +
15:45 Lazio vs Sassuolo STAR +
15:45 Hellas Verona vs Inter DGO / ESPN / STAR +
NBA – PLAYOFFS
21:00 Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves STAR +
PRIMERA NACIONAL
13:10 Ferro vs San Miguel TYC SPORTS
15:20 Dep. Morón vs Nueva Chicago TYC SPORTS
17:30 Racing (C) vs San Martin (T) TYC SPORTS
FÓRMULA 1
10:00 GP Mónaco – Carrera FOX SPORTS / STAR +
MOTO GP
05:45 GP Catalunya – Moto3 / Moto2 / MotoGP DGO / ESPN / STAR +
ROLAND GARROS
06:00 Primera Ronda DGO / ESPN 2 / ESPN 3 / STAR +
VOLEY: NATIONS LEAGUE MASCULINO
17:30 Irán vs. Argentina DGO / ESPN 3 / STAR +
INDY CAR INDIANAPOLIS 500
12:00 500 Millas de Indianapolis DGO / ESPN 3 / STAR +
