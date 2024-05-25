Deportes

Agenda deportiva del domingo: Liga Profesional, Liga de España, Fórmula 1, Moto GP, y más

Rodrigo Petryla

El domingo 26 de mayo se presenta como una jornada imperdible para los amantes del deporte en todo el mundo. Desde el fútbol hasta el tenis, pasando por el motociclismo y el automovilismo, hay opciones para todos los gustos.

Agenda deportiva completa del domingo 26 de mayo

LIGA PROFESIONAL ARGENTINA
15:30    Huracán vs Instituto    TNT SPORTS
17:30    Sarmiento (J) vs Ind Rivadavia ESPN Premium
17:45    Gimnasia (LP) vs Banfield TNT SPORTS
20:00    Independiente vs Vélez    ESPN Premium

LIGA DE ESPAÑA
09:00    Getafe vs Mallorca    DGO / ESPN 4 / STAR +
11:15    Celta de Vigo vs Valencia    DGO / DSPORTS / 1610
11:15    Las Palmas vs Alavés    DGO / ESPN 4 / STAR +
16:00    Sevilla vs Barcelona    DGO / DSPORTS / 1610

SERIE A
13:00    Atalanta vs Torino    STAR +
13:00    Napoli vs Lecce    DGO / ESPN / STAR +
15:45    Empoli vs Roma    STAR +
15:45    Lazio vs Sassuolo    STAR +
15:45    Hellas Verona vs Inter    DGO / ESPN / STAR +

NBA – PLAYOFFS
21:00    Dallas Mavericks vs. Minnesota Timberwolves    STAR +

PRIMERA NACIONAL
13:10    Ferro vs San Miguel    TYC SPORTS
15:20    Dep. Morón vs Nueva Chicago    TYC SPORTS
17:30    Racing (C) vs San Martin (T)    TYC SPORTS

FÓRMULA 1
10:00    GP Mónaco – Carrera    FOX SPORTS / STAR +

MOTO GP
05:45    GP Catalunya – Moto3 / Moto2 / MotoGP    DGO / ESPN / STAR +

ROLAND GARROS
06:00    Primera Ronda    DGO / ESPN 2 / ESPN 3 / STAR +

VOLEY: NATIONS LEAGUE MASCULINO
17:30    Irán vs. Argentina    DGO / ESPN 3 / STAR +

INDY CAR INDIANAPOLIS 500
12:00    500 Millas de Indianapolis    DGO / ESPN 3 / STAR +

