Visit7Wonders: En Brasil, el Cristo Redentor prevé un 20% de incremento en las visitas para este 2025

Así lo adelantó Roberta Werner, directora ejecutiva de Visit Rio, en una entrevista con Visit7Wonders. Y añadió que el santuario del Cristo Redentor- una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo- recibe aproximadamente 3 millones de turistas por año, pero para este 2025 se estima un 20% de incremento.

Werner dijo también que «para nosotros es una alegria tremenda e inmensa, tener una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo en nuestra ciudad maravillosa». Además destacó que el Cristo Redentor es la atracción más visitada de la ciudad y también una de las más visitadas de Brasil.

La directora ejecutiva de Visit Rio expresó que desde el anuncio del santuario de Cristo Redentor como una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo, la búsqueda del lugar en el exterior se volvió mayor.

Cabe recordar que de acuerdo a un informe del Embratur (Agencia Brasileña de Promoción Turística Internacional) y el Ministerio de Turismo de Brasil (MTur), el Cristo Redentor fue la atracción de Brasil, más buscada en el exterior en 2024. Y en este marco, la ciudad de Río de Janeiro sigue liderando como el destino más buscado por los extranjeros en los buscadores online.

Además en 2025, Río de Janeiro ya es el principal destino reservado. En este marco, la Ciudad Maravillosa también lidera el ranking de las 10 atracciones brasileñas más buscadas en internet, con el Cristo Redentor como el primero de la lista, con más de 175 mil búsquedas en un año, seguido de las Cataratas del Iguazú, una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza, destino compartido entre Argentina y Brasil.

Cuidado del medio ambiente

Roberta Werner señaló que también se intensificó además el cuidado del medio ambiente, y comentó que como destino siempre han tratado al santuario del Cristo Redentor con mucho cariño y respeto, y todos los que trabajan directa e indirectamente allí tienen en cuenta esa pauta de cuidado en sus prioridades.

Por otra parte adelantó que este año se piensa terminar el proyecto de restauración del monumento, «estamos en la fase final del proyecto de restauración, y además ya estamos trabajando pensando en los 100 años del Cristo Redentor que se aproxima cada vez más».

El Cristo Redentor, el icónico monumento en Río de Janeiro, cumplirá 100 años el 12 de octubre de 2031, ya que fue inaugurado el 12 de octubre de 1931, después de varios años de construcción. Y para los 100 años, desde ya están programando una gran celebración.

Brazil: The Christ the Redeemer foresees a 20% increase in visits for this 2025

This was announced by Roberta Werner, executive director of Visit Rio, in an interview with Visit7Wonders.

In this regard, he said that the sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer – one of the New 7 Wonders of the World – receives approximately 3 million tourists per year, but by 2025 a 20% increase is estimated.

Werner also said that «for us it is a tremendous and immense joy to have one of the New 7 Wonders of the World in our wonderful city.» He also stressed that the Christ the Redeemer is the most visited attraction in the city and also one of the most visited in Brazil.

The executive director of Visit Rio said that since the announcement of the sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer as one of the New 7 Wonders of the World, the search for the place outside became greater.

It should be remembered that according to a report by Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion) and the Ministry of Tourism of Brazil (MTur), the Christ the Redeemer was the most sought-after attraction in Brazil abroad in 2024. And in this context, the city of Rio de Janeiro continues to lead as the most sought-after destination by foreigners in online search engines.

In addition, in 2025, Rio de Janeiro is already the main reserved destination. In this context, the Marvelous City also leads the ranking of the 10 most searched Brazilian attractions on the internet, with Christ the Redeemer as the first of the list, with more than 175,000 searches in a year, followed by the Iguazu Falls, one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature, a destination shared between Argentina and Brazil.

Caring for the environment

Roberta Werner pointed out that the care of the environment was also intensified, and commented that as a destination they have always treated the sanctuary of Christ the Redeemer with great affection and respect, and all those who work directly and indirectly there take into account that guideline of care in their priorities.

On the other hand, he said that this year it is planned to finish the restoration project of the monument, «we are in the final phase of the restoration project, and we are also already working thinking about the 100 years of Christ the Redeemer that is getting closer and closer.»

The Christ the Redeemer, the iconic monument in Rio de Janeiro, will be 100 years old on October 12, 2031, since it was inaugurated on October 12, 1931, after several years of construction. And for the 100th anniversary, they are already planning a great celebration.