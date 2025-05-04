Así lo afirmó Enver Duminy, director ejecutivo de Turismo de Ciudad del Cabo- Sudáfrica, quien agregó que la nominación de la Montaña de la Mesa no solo produjo un importante aumento de las visitas, sino que también hubo más inversiones en mejoras de la infraestructura y servicios.

El funcionario expresó además que registraron un aumento en el número de visitantes a la ciudad, y aseguró que en muchos de los servicios que ofrecen, les preguntaron a los turistas cómo se enteraron de este destino, «y nos sorprendió gratamente que se enterarán por el galardón obtenido (como una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza en el 2011)» indicó.

El director ejecutivo de Turismo de Ciudad del Cabo dijo ademas que como consecuencia de esta elección de la Montaña de la Mesa, en los últimos años se han producido muchos cambios y mejoras en la infraestructura de la ciudad, y resaltó que la imagen de la Montaña de la Mesa se ha posicionado como un símbolo de la ciudad y el país, una imagen «instagrameable» en las redes sociales.

Y destacó que otras inversiones también se han producido en el destino, como ser el del teleférico de la Montaña de la Mesa, que ha hecho un desembolso importante para responder a la alta demanda «y vemos que cada vez más operadores turisticos mejoran su infraestructura y mejoramos también los caminos para brindar mejores servicios» añadió.

En ese sentido afirmó «así es que no fue solo un aumento de las visitas, sino también de inversiones en mejoras de la infraestructura y servicios».

Con respecto a las previsiones para el 2025, el funcionario de turismo de Ciudad del Cabo manifestó que en 2024 hubo un 8% de incremento en la llegada de turistas internacionales con respecto al 2023 y este ha sido el número más alto que tuvieron después de la pandemia, «así es que tenemos buenos augurios para este año, y pronosticamos entre un 4 y 6% de crecimiento para este 2025» adelantó.

Para finalizar sostuvo que «para nosotros que la Montaña de la Mesa sea una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza en el mundo, nos ayuda a posicionarnos y competir, pero también crea una mayor conciencia de las gemas ocultas y activas que tenemos en nuestras ciudades, regiones y países».

Montaña de la Mesa

El Parque Nacional Montaña de la Mesa, que protege por completo a la Península del Cabo, combina montañas espectaculares con un escenario oceánico de flora y fauna únicas: más de 2.000 especies de plantas hacen al Reino Floral del Cabo.

Hay áreas designadas para circular con perros, para hacer mountain biking, escalada, ala delta y parapente, pick-nick y pesca. El buceo y el surf son otras actividades que se pueden probar en el parque.

Además, los visitantes pueden subirse al famoso teleférico hasta lo más alto de la Montaña de La Mesa, donde las vistas son asombrosas. Hay muchos centros de información en la estación del teleférico y en el Cabe Point.

South Africa: «Table Mountain’s nomination as one of the New7Wonders of Nature has had a huge impact on our country and our city»

This was stated by Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism.

The official also said that they recorded an increase in the number of visitors to the city, and assured that in many of the services they offer, they asked tourists how they found out about this destination, «and we were pleasantly surprised that they will find out from the award obtained (as one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature in 2011),» he said.

The executive director of Tourism of Cape Town also said that as a result of this election in recent years there have been many changes and improvements in the city’s infrastructure, and highlighted that the image of the Table Mountain has been positioned as a symbol of the city and the country, an «instagrammable» image on social networks.

And he stressed that other investments have also occurred in the destination, such as the Montaña de la Mesa cable car, which has made a significant outlay to respond to high demand «and we see that more and more tour operators are improving their infrastructure and roads to provide better services,» he added.

In that sense, he said «so it was not only an increase in visits, but also investments in infrastructure improvements and services.»

Regarding the forecasts for 2025, the Cape Town tourism official said that in 2024 there was an 8% increase in the arrival of international tourists compared to 2023 and this has been the highest number they had after the pandemic, «so we have good omens for this year, and we forecast between 4 and 6% growth for this 2025,» he said.

Finally, he maintained that «for us that the Table Mountain is one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature in the world, helps us to position ourselves and compete, but also creates a greater awareness of the hidden and active gems that we have in our cities, regions and countries.»

Table Mountain

The Montaña de la Mesa National Park, which completely protects the Cape Peninsula, combines spectacular mountains with an oceanic scenery of unique flora and fauna: more than 2,000 plant species make the Cape Flower Kingdom.

There are areas designated for driving with dogs, mountain biking, climbing, hang gliding and paragliding, pick-nick and fishing. Diving and surfing are other activities that can be tried in the park.

In addition, visitors can get on the famous cable car to the top of the Table Mountain, where the views are amazing. There are many information centers at the cable car station and at Cabe Point.