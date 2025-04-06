Visit7Wonders: El Cristo Redentor fue la atracción brasileña más buscada en el exterior en 2024

El Cristo Redentor, una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo, fue la atracción de Brasil más buscada en el exterior en 2024. Además en enero de este año, la Ciudad Maravillosa y alrededores recibieron 502.259 turistas extranjeros, un aumento del 50,4% en comparación con el mismo período de 2024. Los visitantes llegaron principalmente de Argentina, Chile, Estados Unidos, Uruguay y Francia.

En este marco, Río de Janeiro sigue liderando como el destino de Brasil más buscado por los extranjeros en los buscadores de internet.

Y en 2025, Río de Janeiro ya es el principal destino reservado. Además, la Ciudad Maravillosa también lidera el ranking de las 10 atracciones brasileñas más buscadas en internet, con el Cristo Redentor como el primero de la lista, con más de 175 mil búsquedas en un año.

Los datos fueron dados a conocer por Embratur (Agencia Brasileña de Promoción Turística Internacional) y el Ministerio de Turismo de Brasil (MTur).

El atractivo carioca, que cumplirá 100 años en 2031, gana aún más destaque con el lanzamiento de la campaña de Embratur “Río, Ciudad Bendita”, realizada a mediados de marzo, durante la Bolsa de Turismo de Lisboa (BTL).

El objetivo de la acción es promover la capital carioca en el mercado europeo, destacando su potencial para el turismo religioso y deportivo.

Según el presidente de Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, el éxito de la atracción es un incentivo más para que la Agencia impulse la campaña de promoción de Río como Ciudad Bendita. «El mundo identifica a Brasil al ver al Cristo Redentor. Río de Janeiro es la gran postal y la puerta de entrada a Brasil. Pero la mayor riqueza de nuestra ciudad no se traduce en imágenes, sino en nuestra capacidad de recibir con alegría a todas las personas del mundo, sin importar su credo, color de piel o región del planeta. Este es el Río que mostraremos al mundo» afirmó.

Cristo Redentor

El Cristo Redentor, una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo, es un ícono de Brasil, la estatua mide 30 metros de altura y pesa 635 toneladas. La construcción duró desde 1922 hasta 1931, aunque el concepto de una estatua de este tipo surgió por primera vez en la década de 1850. Tiene pararrayos en los brazos, la cabeza y las manos: en promedio, un rayo le cae 12 veces cada verano.

Las 10 atracciones brasileñas más buscadas en el extranjero en 2024

En un ranking elaborado con datos de la plataforma Similarweb, que mide el tráfico en internet, al Cristo Redentor le siguen las Cataratas del Iguazú y el también carioca Pan de Azúcar. La lista incluye cuatro atracciones en Río de Janeiro: el Maracaná y el Museo del Mañana se unen a los ya mencionados.

La lista:

1. Cristo Redentor – RJ con 175,7 mil búsquedas;

2. Cataratas del Iguazú – PR, con 50 mil búsquedas;

3. Sugarloaf Mountain – RJ, con 43,9 mil búsquedas;

4. Lençóis Maranhenses – MA, con 12,3 mil búsquedas

5. Maracaná – RJ, con 12 mil búsquedas;

6. Chapada Diamantina – BA, con 11,5 mil búsquedas;

7. Parque Lage – RJ, con 6,9 mil búsquedas;

8. Museo del Mañana – RJ, con 6,3 mil búsquedas

9. Pelourinho – BA, con 5,9 mil búsquedas;

10. Avenida Paulista – SP, con 5 mil búsquedas

Y continúa en 2025

Para este año, la tendencia es que Río de Janeiro se mantenga en la lista de los más buscados, según la Gestión de Inteligencia de Datos de Embratur. En el estudio, la Agencia destaca que las ciudades de São Paulo y Río de Janeiro, aun siendo las que tienen las mayores poblaciones del país, siguen siendo líderes absolutas, apareciendo en la cima de casi todas las listas de búsquedas y reservas.

Además, los datos reflejan el fuerte crecimiento observado en la llegada de turistas internacionales a Brasil en 2024, así como un aumento para 2025. Brasil lidera las reservas de pasajes para este año en América del Sur, impulsado por los mercados de América Latina y América del Norte.

Récord en los primeros meses del año

En enero de este año, la Ciudad Maravillosa y otros destinos del estado de Río de Janeiro recibieron 502.259 turistas extranjeros, un aumento del 50,4% en comparación con el mismo período de 2024, cuando llegaron 333.903 visitantes internacionales.

Datos del Ministerio de Turismo, Embratur y la Policía Federal revelan que los turistas procedieron principalmente de Argentina, Chile, Estados Unidos, Uruguay y Francia. El secreto para seguir atrayendo a tantos visitantes, especialmente en el caso de la capital, reside en la combinación de paisajes deslumbrantes, playas icónicas, una animada vida nocturna y experiencias culturales únicas como el Cristo Redentor, el Pan de Azúcar y los animados círculos de samba en Lapa.

“Río de Janeiro es la postal y la principal puerta de entrada a Brasil. Estamos invirtiendo en promover el turismo internacional, mejorando la infraestructura y facilitando el acceso, haciendo que la capital y otros fantásticos destinos del estado sean aún más atractivos para los extranjeros”, destacó Marcelo Freixo.

Christ the Redeemer was the most sought-after Brazilian attraction abroad in 2024

The Christ the Redeemer, one of the New 7 Wonders of the World, was Brazil’s most sought-after attraction abroad in 2024. And in this context, Rio de Janeiro continues to lead as the most sought-after destination by foreigners in search engines.

Rio de Janeiro continues to be the most sought-after destination in Brazil among international tourists on internet search engines.

And in 2025, Rio de Janeiro is already the main reserved destination. In addition, the Marvelous City also leads the ranking of the 10 most searched Brazilian attractions on the internet, with Christ the Redeemer as the first on the list, with more than 175,000 searches in a year.

The data was released by Embratur (Brazilian Agency for International Tourism Promotion) and the Ministry of Tourism of Brazil (MTur).

The attractive carioca, which will be 100 years old in 2031, gains even more prominence with the launch of the Embratur campaign «Río, Ciudad Bendita», held in mid-March, during the Lisbon Tourism Exchange (BTL).

The objective of the action is to promote the Rio de Janeiro capital in the European market, highlighting its potential for religious and sports tourism.

According to the president of Embratur, Marcelo Freixo, the success of the attraction is one more incentive for the Agency to promote the campaign to promote Rio as a Blessed City. «The world identifies Brazil by seeing Christ the Redeemer. Rio de Janeiro is the great postcard and the gateway to Brazil. But the greatest wealth of our city does not translate into images, but in our ability to welcome all the people of the world with joy, regardless of their creed, skin color or region of the planet. This is the River that we will show to the world,» he said.

Christ the Redeemer

Christ the Redeemer, one of the New 7 Wonders of the World, is an icon of Brazil, the statue is 30 meters high and weighs 635 tons. The construction lasted from 1922 to 1931, although the concept of a statue of this type first emerged in the 1850s. He has lightning rods in his arms, head and hands: on average, lightning strikes him 12 times every summer.

The 10 most sought-after Brazilian attractions abroad in 2024

In a ranking prepared with data from the Similarweb platform, which measures internet traffic, Christ the Redeemer is followed by the Iguazú Falls and the also from Rio de Janeiro Sugar Loaf. The list includes four attractions in Rio de Janeiro: the Maracaná and the Museum of Tomorrow join those already mentioned.

The list:

1. Christ the Redeemer – RJ with 175.7 thousand searches;

2. Iguazu Falls – PR, with 50 thousand searches;

3. Sugarloaf Mountain – RJ, with 43.9 thousand searches;

4. Lençóis Maranhenses – MA, with 12.3 thousand searches

5. Maracaná – RJ, with 12 thousand searches;

6. Chapada Diamantina – BA, with 11.5 thousand searches;

7. Lage Park – RJ, with 6.9 thousand searches;

8. Museum of Tomorrow – RJ, with 6.3 thousand searches

9. Pelourinho – BA, with 5.9 thousand searches;

10. Paulista Avenue – SP, with 5 thousand searches

And it continues in 2025

For this year, the trend is for Rio de Janeiro to remain on the list of the most wanted, according to Embratur’s Data Intelligence Management. In the study, the Agency highlights that the cities of São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, even though they have the largest populations in the country, are still absolute leaders, appearing at the top of almost all search and reserve lists.

In addition, the data reflect the strong growth observed in the arrival of international tourists to Brazil in 2024, as well as an increase by 2025. Brazil leads ticket reservations for this year in South America, driven by the Latin American and North American markets.

Record in the first months of the year

In January of this year, the Marvelous City and other destinations in the state of Rio de Janeiro received 502,259 foreign tourists, an increase of 50.4% compared to the same period of 2024, when 333,903 international visitors arrived.

Data from the Ministry of Tourism, Embratur and the Federal Police reveal that the tourists came mainly from Argentina, Chile, the United States, Uruguay and France. The secret to continuing to attract so many visitors, especially in the case of the capital, lies in the combination of dazzling landscapes, iconic beaches, a lively nightlife and unique cultural experiences such as Christ the Redeemer, the Sugar Loaf and the lively samba circles in Lapa.

«Rio de Janeiro is the postcard and the main gateway to Brazil. We are investing in promoting international tourism, improving infrastructure and facilitating access, making the capital and other fantastic destinations of the state even more attractive to foreigners,» said Marcelo Freixo.