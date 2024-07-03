El Parque Nacional Iguazú (del lado brasileño), hogar de las Cataratas del Iguazú- una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza- ofrecerá desde este fin de semana, una nueva experiencia para los visitantes y amantes de las bicicletas y/o caminatas.

A partir de este sábado 6 de julio se inaugura el tour «Bike Poço Preto», que ofrece recorridos guiados en bicicleta por la exhuberante Mata Atlántica.

El camino de Poço Preto tiene un recorrido de nueve kilómetros, completamente inmersos en la selva que rodea las Cataratas del Iguazú, brindando un ambiente perfecto para actividades de interpretación ambiental y conexión con la biodiversidad del Parque Nacional de Iguazú.

Las visitas guiadas en bicicleta dentro del Parque Nacional Iguazú, se realizarán todos los días, en tres horarios: 9:20, 11:20 y 13:20.

La nueva opción, acompañada por un conductor especializado, permite a los visitantes una experiencia completa, cómoda e informativa a lo largo del impresionante camino de Poço Preto.

El conductor realizará varias paradas a lo largo del recorrido, brindando a los turistas el contexto sobre las razones y particularidades que hacen de este parque una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza y un Patrimonio Natural de la Humanidad.

Al final del recorrido, los visitantes llegan a las orillas del majestuoso río Iguazú, justo antes de que sus aguas formen las icónicas Cataratas del Iguazú.

En el horizonte, la inmensidad del río revela la magnitud y fuerza del caudal de agua, que se convertirá en el caudal de la Maravilla Mundial de la Naturaleza.

Los visitantes pueden optar por regresar en bicicleta o utilizando el transporte de apoyo del parque; En total, el recorrido de ida y vuelta suma 18 km.

Los tickets para el recorrido guiado en bicicleta «Bike Poço Preto» se pueden adquirir en el sitio web oficial de Cataratas do Iguaçu o directamente en el Centro de Visitantes del Parque Nacional do Iguaçu, dependiendo de la disponibilidad de vacantes. El valor es de 160 reales (28 dolares). Los residentes de las 14 ciudades vecinas al Parque Nacional Iguazú tienen un 20% de descuento.

Caminho do Poço Preto – Nueve kilómetros de longitud a través de la Mata Atlántica, con opciones para caminar y andar en bicicleta. El acceso al caminho de Poço Preto ya está incluido en la entrada al parque, todos los días, de 9 a 14 horas. En tanto que las visitas guiadas en bicicleta en tres horarios: 9:20 am, 11:20 am y 13:20, se ofrecen como servicios adicionales.

El Parque Nacional Iguazú, consolidado como referencia en conservación de la naturaleza y turismo sostenible en el mundo, es administrado por el Instituto Chico Mendes para la Conservación de la Biodiversidad (ICMBio) y es gestionado por la concesionaria Urbia Cataratas.

Brazil: New bicycle route through a section of the Iguazu National Park

The Iguazú National Park (on the Brazilian side), home of the Iguazú Falls – one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature – will offer from this weekend, a new experience for visitors and lovers of bicycles and walks.

Starting this Saturday, July 6, the «Bike Poço Preto» tour is inaugurated, which offers guided bicycle tours through the exuberant Atlantic Forest.

The Poço Preto road has a route of nine kilometers, completely immersed in the jungle that surrounds the Iguazú Falls, providing a perfect environment for environmental interpretation activities and connection with the biodiversity of the Iguazú National Park.

Guided bicycle tours will take place every day, at three times: 9:20, 11:20 and 13:20.

The new option, accompanied by a specialized driver, allows visitors a complete, comfortable and informative experience along the impressive Poço Preto road.

The driver will make several stops along the route, providing tourists with the context about the reasons and particularities that make this park one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature and a Natural Heritage of Humanity.

At the end of the tour, visitors arrive at the banks of the majestic Iguazú River, just before its waters form the iconic Iguazú Falls.

On the horizon, the immensity of the river reveals the magnitude and strength of the water flow, which will become the flow of the World Wonder of Nature.

Visitors can choose to return by bicycle or using the park’s support transport; In total, the round trip is 18 km.

Tickets for the guided bike tour «Bike Poço Preto» can be purchased on the official website of Cataratas do Iguaçu or directly at the Visitor Center of the Iguaçu National Park, as well as at the entrance of the Caminho do Poço Preto, depending on the availability of vacancies. The value is 160 reais (28 dollars). Residents of the 14 cities neighboring the Iguazú National Park have a 20% discount.

Caminho do Poço Preto – Nine kilometers in length through the Atlantic Forest, with options for walking and cycling. Access to the Poço Preto road is already included at the entrance to the park, every day, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. While guided bicycle tours at three times: 9:20 am, 11:20 am and 13:20, are offered as additional services.

The Iguazú National Park, consolidated as a reference in nature conservation and sustainable tourism in the world, is administered by the Chico Mendes Institute for the Conservation of Biodiversity (ICMBio) and is managed by the concessionaire Urbia Cataratas.