Visit7Wonders: Scioli destacó la política de cielos abiertos que impulsa el gobierno argentino

El secretario de Turismo, Ambiente y Deportes de Argentina- Daniel Scioli- afirmó que "nuestro gobierno está impulsando una política de cielos abiertos sin precedentes. Y sabemos que la mayor conectividad aérea da más oportunidades, más competitividad y más beneficios, porque significa trabajo para más de 40 rubros de la economía".

El secretario de Turismo, Ambiente y Deportes de Argentina- Daniel Scioli, participó días atrás en Asunción- Paraguay, de la trigésima Reunión de Ministros de Turismo del Mercosur, acompañado por la subsecretaria de Turismo- Yanina Martínez. En el evento, el funcionario subrayó la importancia de fortalecer las políticas de cielos abiertos y el mercado de cruceros durante todo el año en Argentina, Brasil y Uruguay; así como también la necesidad de apuntalar los circuitos integrados de trabajo con los países de la región y la coordinación para realizar ferias, congresos, convenciones y eventos deportivos de manera conjunta.

Cabe recordar que millones de turistas llegan a Argentina cada año atraidos por las bellezas naturales, culturales y gastronómicas del país. Entre ellas se destacan las Cataratas del Iguazú, una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza desde noviembre del 2011.

Scioli aseguró durante su intervención que “el turismo va camino a ser el mayor empleador mundial”, y agregó que el sector “tiene que ser una guía de trabajo para proyectar a la región como una gran potencia turística mundial”. “No hay que quedarse esperando que nos vengan a visitar, tenemos que ir a promover y vender juntos”, expresó e invitó a coordinar esfuerzos para diseñar “una estrategia común”.

En otras consideraciones, el secretario afirmó que “nuestro gobierno está impulsando una política de cielos abiertos sin precedentes. Y sabemos que la mayor conectividad aérea da más oportunidades, más competitividad y más beneficios”, porque significa “trabajo para más de 40 rubros de la economía”. También subrayó el impacto del mercado de cruceros, sobre el que explicó que «en la Argentina, son 700.000 personas el impacto que tiene este sector” e instó a fortalecer un circuito integrado de cruceros con propuestas para recorrer varios destinos mediante “un servicio permanente durante todo el año”.

Finalmente invitó a identificar oportunidades y mercados «que no se nos escape un evento deportivo internacional si tenemos toda la infraestructura deportiva y sabemos el impacto turístico que va a tener”, así como también a desarrollar un buró de ferias y congresos para los países de la región, “que sea un camino de apoyo, de ida y vuelta recíproco”.

Por su parte, Martínez manifestó que “tenemos que enaltecer nuestra marca Visit South America, que nos une como región para promocionarnos en conjunto y posicionarnos en el mundo. Que los mercados lejanos lleguen con sus turistas a conocer nuestra identidad, nuestra cultura, nuestra gastronomía”.

Además, la funcionaria explicó: “Queremos trabajar en un plan gastronómico del sur, para mostrar los saberes y los sabores ancestrales que tenemos para compartir. Cómo la gastronomía se vincula con el turismo rural comunitario, mostrar la trazabilidad productiva que hay desde el campo hasta llegar a la mesa, toda esa cadena de valor que genera fuentes genuinas de trabajo y representa arraigo”.

Entre lo abordado por los representantes de los países se destacaron temas como la promoción turística conjunta, las inversiones en el sector, la conectividad aérea, la facilitación turística en fronteras terrestres, la ruta natural del Sur, el Camino de los Jesuitas en América del Sur y la prevención del tráfico de personas y la explotación sexual en niños, niñas y adolescentes en el marco de los viajes.

Asimismo, Scioli firmó con la ministra de Turismo de Paraguay, Angie Duarte de Melillo, una carta de intención entre Argentina y Paraguay para la instrumentación y transferencia de programas de cooperación tendiente a la formación turística. La misma busca diseñar iniciativas para la formación de profesionalizar el sector, contribuir con necesidades de capacitación, alentar las acciones de formación que promuevan el desarrollo de mayores y mejores competencias, fomentar el diseño y la implementación de herramientas para la gestión del conocimiento y promover intercambios de programas que generen valor e innovación.

Inversiones

Los funcionarios argentinos también formaron parte de una reunión con la CAF-Banco de Desarrollo de América Latina y el Caribe, con eje en la atracción de inversiones en iniciativas de turismo sostenible.

También participaron del encuentro la ministra de Turismo de Paraguay, país que tiene la presidencia pro tempore del Mercosur; el ministro de Turismo de Brasil, Celso Sabino; el ministro de Turismo de Uruguay, Eduardo Sanguinetti; el viceministro de Turismo de Bolivia, Hiver Flores Torrez; y la subsecretaria de Turismo de Chile, Verónica Pardo Lagos.

Además, estuvieron presentes representantes de la Federación Sudamericana de Turismo(FEDESUD), organización que reúne a la mayoría de las cámaras nacionales de turismo de los países de la región, entre ellos, el vicepresidente segundo de la Cámara Argentina de Turismo, Aldo Elías.

Argentina: Scioli highlighted the open skies policy promoted by the national government

The Secretary of Tourism, Environment and Sports of Argentina – Daniel Scioli – said that «our government is promoting an unprecedented open skies policy. And we know that greater air connectivity gives more opportunities, more competitiveness and more benefits,» because it means «work for more than 40 sectors of the economy.

The Secretary of Tourism, Environment and Sports of Argentina- Daniel Scioli, participated in Asunción-Paraguay in the thirtieth Meeting of Ministers of Tourism of Mercosur, accompanied by the Undersecretary of Tourism- Yanina Martínez. At the event, the official stressed the importance of strengthening open skies policies and the cruise market throughout the year in Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay; as well as the need to shore up the integrated circuits of work with the countries of the region and coordination to hold fairs, congresses, conventions and sports events together.

It should be remembered that millions of tourists arrive in Argentina every year attracted by the natural, cultural and gastronomic beauties of the country. Among them are the Iguazú Falls, one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature since November 2011.

Scioli assured during his speech that «tourism is on its way to being the world’s largest employer,» adding that the sector «has to be a working guide to project the region as a great global tourism power.» «We don’t have to wait for them to come and visit us, we have to go and promote and sell together,» he said and invited to coordinate efforts to design «a common strategy.»

In other considerations, the secretary stated that «our government is promoting an unprecedented open skies policy. And we know that greater air connectivity gives more opportunities, more competitiveness and more benefits,» because it means «work for more than 40 sectors of the economy.» He also highlighted the impact of the cruise market, on which he explained that «in Argentina, the impact of this sector is 700,000 people» and urged to strengthen an integrated cruise circuit with proposals to travel several destinations through «a permanent service throughout the year.»

Finally, he invited to identify opportunities and markets «that we do not miss an international sporting event if we have all the sports infrastructure and we know the tourist impact it will have,» as well as to develop a bureau of fairs and congresses for the countries of the region, «that it is a path of support, reciprocal back and forth.»

For his part, Martínez said that «we have to enhance our Visit South America brand, which unites us as a region to promote ourselves together and position ourselves in the world. That the distant markets arrive with their tourists to get to know our identity, our culture, our gastronomy.»

In addition, the official explained: «We want to work on a gastronomic plan of the south, to show the ancestral knowledge and flavors that we have to share. How gastronomy is linked to community rural tourism, show the productive traceability that there is from the countryside to the table, all that value chain that generates genuine sources of work and represents roots.»

Among what was addressed by the representatives of the countries, issues such as joint tourism promotion, investments in the sector, air connectivity, tourism facilitation on land borders, the natural route of the South, the Way of the Jesuits in South America and the prevention of human trafficking and sexual exploitation in children and adolescents within the framework of travel were highlighted.

Likewise, Scioli signed with the Minister of Tourism of Paraguay, Angie Duarte de Melillo, a letter of intent between Argentina and Paraguay for the implementation and transfer of cooperation programs aimed at tourism training. It seeks to design initiatives for training to professionalize the sector, contribute to training needs, encourage training actions that promote the development of greater and better skills, encourage the design and implementation of tools for knowledge management and promote exchanges of programs that generate value and innovation.

Investments

Argentine officials were also part of a meeting with the CAF-Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean, with a focus on attracting investments in sustainable tourism initiatives.

The Minister of Tourism of Paraguay, a country that has the pro tempore presidency of Mercosur; the Minister of Tourism of Brazil, Celso Sabino; the Minister of Tourism of Uruguay, Eduardo Sanguinetti; the Deputy Minister of Tourism of Bolivia, Hiver Flores Torrez; and the Undersecretary of Tourism of Chile, Verónica Pardo Lagos, also participated in the meeting.

In addition, representatives of the South American Tourism Federation (FEDESUD) were present, an organization that brings together most of the national tourism chambers of the countries of the region, including the second vice president of the Argentine Chamber of Tourism, Aldo Elías.