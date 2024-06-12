Visit7Wonders: China y Brasil afianzan lazos económicos y turísticos

La semana pasada, una comitiva encabezada por el vicepresidente de Brasil, Geraldo Alckmin, visitó China. La promoción del turismo entre los países fue uno de los aspectos más destacados de las reuniones, cabe recordar que hace poco mas de un mes (luego de 4 años de receso) se reanudaron los vuelos de Air China conectando Sao Paulo con Beijing.

Cabe destacar que estos países son possedores de gran potencial turístico, ya que ambos cuentan con Maravillas del Mundo. Turistas de todas partes visitan Brasil no solo por sus cálidas playas y sus fiestas de carnaval, sino también para conocer las Cataratas del Iguazú- una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza desde el 2011 (destino compartido entre Argentina y Brasil), y el Cristo Redentor en Rio de Janeiro.- una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo- es otro de los lugares más visitados del país.

Lo mismo sucede en China, donde millones de turistas llegan atraídos por su cultura milenaria y su riqueza histórica, además de la Gran Muralla China, una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo desde el 2007- y destino imperdible para los turistas que visitan el país asiático.

El primer día de la agenda, el Secretario participó en el «Seminario económico de Brasil-China: los próximos 50 años». El evento celebró las cinco décadas de relaciones diplomáticas entre los dos países, que comenzó el 15 de agosto de 1974.

Uno de los aspectos más destacados de la reunión fue el consenso de que los dos países son socios estratégicos, siendo la relación diplomática con Brasil una prioridad para los chinos. China es el socio comercial más grande de Brasil que, a su vez, se ha consolidado como el tercer país que recibe la mayoría de las inversiones chinas del mundo.

El mismo día, Carlos Henrique asistió a una reunión de coordinación interna con la delegación brasileña de la Comisión Chino-Brasileña de alto nivel de cooperación y concertación (Cosban), celebrada en la Embajada Brasileña en Beijing. En ese momento, el Secretario señaló la reanudación a fines de abril del vuelo de Air China que viaja de Beijing a Sao Paulo, a través de Madrid, expandiendo la conectividad aérea entre los dos países. Además, enfatizó que el Ministerio de Turismo acreditó, para 2024, 276 agencias de turismo para trabajar en la recepción de grupos de turistas chinos que viajan a Brasil.

El ministro de turismo, Celso Sabino, enfatizó la importancia de la participación de Mtur en esta reunión. “La expansión de la conectividad aérea entre Brasil y China es una de las prioridades de nuestra gestión. No podría ser diferente con los socios tan importantes para Brasil como los turistas chinos”, dijo.

La reunión bilateral en el segundo día de misión a China (06.06), el Secretario Nacional participó en la sesión plenaria VII de Cosban, celebrada en el Gran Palacio del Pueblo, bajo la coordinación del Vicepresidente de Brasil, Geraldo Alckmin y el vicepresidente de China, Han Zheng. Cosban tiene varios subcomités temáticos, incluidos la cultura y el turismo.

Durante la reunión, se discutieron los temas relacionados con el comercio bilateral y el nuevo futuro de las relaciones China-Brasil. En ese momento, también se presentó un informe del Subcomité de Cultura y Turismo, enfatizando la importancia de fomentar la cooperación turística entre los países, así como la necesidad de esforzarse por expandir la conectividad aérea entre China y Brasil.

El mismo día, Carlos Henrique también asistió a una reunión con el viceministro de cultura y turismo de China, Zhang Zhen. En su discurso, Zhen destacó la admiración de China por Brasil por tener los mejores recursos turísticos del mundo. También enfatizó que, en 2019, el país que recibió más turistas chinos en América Latina fue Brasil, así como este envió a la mayoría de los visitantes del continente latinoamericano a China en el mismo año.

Inversiones

En el tercer día de la misión a China, Carlos Henrique Sobral se unió al séquito de vicepresidente de Brasil, Geraldo Alckmin, junto con varias ministros del estado, en la reunión con el Banco Asiático de Inversión de Infraestructura (AIIB). Entre los ministros presentes estaban los titulares de las carpetas de la agricultura, la casa civil, el desarrollo y la asistencia social; y emprendimiento, microempresa y pequeñas empresas.

AIIB, que tiene como uno de sus principales ejes de experiencia en los proyectos de inversión en infraestructura verde y acciones climáticas, ha establecido un objetivo ambicioso: garantizar que el 50% del financiamiento general aprobado para 2025 esté dirigido al financiamiento climático. En 2021, el banco anunció que todas sus operaciones estarían alineadas con este objetivo, con la expectativa de que las aprobaciones acumulativas de financiamiento climático alcanzarán los $ 50 mil millones para 2030. A finales de 2022, AIIB ya había aprobado US $ 6.81 mil millones en financiamiento a 202 proyectos de infraestructura sostenible, distribuidos entre 33 países miembros.

El G20

En una reunión con la delegación brasileña, el viceministro de cultura de China, Zhang Zhen, confirmó que el país enviará representantes a Brasil para asistir a los ministros de turismo del G20, que tiene lugar en Belém (PA) en septiembre siguiente. Por último Zhen extendió una invitación a Mtur para participar en la Feria Internacional de Turismo de China, que se celebrará en noviembre de 2024 en Shanghai.

China and Brazil strengthen economic and tourist ties

Last week, the National Secretary of Infrastructure, Credit and Investments of the Ministry of Tourism, Carlos Henrique, was part of the entourage of the Vice President of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin, visiting China. Among the various guidelines discussed in the trip, the promotion of tourism between the two countries was one of the highlights of the meetings.

It should be noted that these countries have great tourist potential, since both have Wonders of the World. Tourists from all over visit Brazil not only for its warm beaches and carnival festivals, but also to get to know the Iguazu Falls – one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature since 2011 (destination shared between Argentina and Brazil), and Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro- one of the New 7 Wonders of the World – is another of the most visited places in the country. The same happens in China, where millions of tourists arrive attracted by its ancient culture and its historical wealth, in addition to the Great Wall of China, one of the New 7 Wonders of the World since 2007 – and an unmissable destination for tourists who visit the Asian country.

On the first day of the agenda, the Secretary participated in the «Brazil-China Economic Seminar: the next 50 years.» The event celebrated the five decades of diplomatic relations between the two countries, which began on August 15, 1974.

One of the most important aspects of the meeting was the consensus that the two countries are strategic partners, with the diplomatic relationship with Brazil being a priority for the Chinese. China is Brazil’s largest trading partner, which, in turn, has consolidated itself as the third country to receive the majority of Chinese investments in the world.

On the same day, Carlos Henrique attended an internal coordination meeting with the Brazilian delegation of the Chinese-Brazilian High-Level Cooperation and Concertation Commission (Cosban), held at the Brazilian Embassy in Beijing. At that time, the Secretary indicated the resumption at the end of April of the Air China flight traveling from Beijing to Sao Paulo, through Madrid, expanding air connectivity between the two countries. In addition, he emphasized that the Ministry of Tourism accredited, by 2024, 276 tourism agencies to work in the reception of groups of Chinese tourists traveling to Brazil.

The Minister of Tourism, Celso Sabino, emphasized the importance of Mtur’s participation in this meeting. «The expansion of air connectivity between Brazil and China is one of the priorities of our management. It couldn’t be different with partners as important to Brazil as Chinese tourists,» he said.

The bilateral meeting on the second day of the mission to China (06.06), the National Secretary participated in the VII plenary session of Cosban, held at the Great People’s Palace, under the coordination of the Vice President of Brazil, Geraldo Alckmin and the Vice President of China, Han Zheng. Cosban has several thematic subcommittees, including culture and tourism.

During the meeting, issues related to bilateral trade and the new future of China-Brazil relations were discussed. At that time, a report from the Subcommittee on Culture and Tourism was also presented, emphasizing the importance of promoting tourism cooperation between countries, as well as the need to strive to expand air connectivity between China and Brazil.

On the same day, Carlos Henrique also attended a meeting with China’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism, Zhang Zhen. In his speech, Zhen highlighted China’s admiration for Brazil for having the best tourist resources in the world. He also emphasized that, in 2019, the country that received the most Chinese tourists in Latin America was Brazil, as well as it sent most of the visitors from the Latin American continent to China in the same year.

Investments

On the third day of the mission to China, Carlos Henrique Sobral joined the entourage of Brazil’s vice president, Geraldo Alckmin, along with several state ministers, in the meeting with the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB). Among the ministers present were the holders of the folders of agriculture, the civil house, development and social assistance; and entrepreneurship, microenterprise and small businesses.

AIIB, which has as one of its main axes of experience in investment projects in green infrastructure and climate actions, has set an ambitious goal: to ensure that 50% of the general financing approved for 2025 is aimed at climate financing. In 2021, the bank announced that all its operations would be aligned with this goal, with the expectation that cumulative climate financing approvals will reach $50 billion by 2030. By the end of 2022, AIIB had already approved US$ 6.81 billion in financing for 202 sustainable infrastructure projects, distributed among 33 member countries.

The G20

In a meeting with the Brazilian delegation, China’s Deputy Minister of Culture, Zhang Zhen, confirmed that the country will send representatives to Brazil to assist the tourism ministers of the G20, which takes place in Belém (PA) the following September. Finally, Zhen extended an invitation to Mtur to participate in the China International Tourism Fair, which will be held in November 2024 in Shanghai.