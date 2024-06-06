Visit7Wonders: reapertura de senderos y acciones de concientización en las Cataratas del Iguazú marcan la Semana del Medio Ambiente en Foz- Brasil

Durante la Semana del Medio Ambiente (del 3 al 9 de junio), para reforzar su compromiso constante con el cuidado de la naturaleza, la concesionaria de los servicios en Foz del área Cataratas del Iguazú, realiza acciones en colaboración con el ICMBio y el Proyecto Onças do Iguaçu, destinados a la comunidad y a los visitantes.

Urbia Cataratas, responsable de gestionar las visitas al Parque Nacional del Iguazú, que alberga las Cataratas del Iguazú (una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza) invierte en varios frentes para que todo el ecosistema natural – de gran relevancia ecológica y belleza escénica – sea protegido en todos los ámbitos, permitiendo la realización de investigaciones científicas, el desarrollo de actividades de educación e interpretación ambiental, y la recreación en contacto con la naturaleza y el turismo ecológico.

“Urbia Cataratas tiene la sostenibilidad como uno de los pilares de su gobernanza. Las actividades aquí desarrolladas son evaluadas y planificadas, buscando alternativas que minimicen los impactos negativos y potencien los impactos positivos” afirmó Munir Calaça, director general de Urbia Cataratas.

Y gregó que “este año realizaremos acciones en tres polos que conforman el Parque Nacional Iguazú, en las ciudades de: Foz do Iguaçu, Céu Azul y Capanema, precisamente para reforzar la importancia de cada polo”.

La Semana del Medio Ambiente también estará marcada por la reapertura de los senderos «Poço Preto» y «Bananeiras», en el polo Cataratas, en Foz do Iguaçu. Entre el 3 y el 7 de junio, los polos de Cataratas y Rio Azul abren sus puertas a instituciones educativas previamente programadas, tanto locales como así tambien de otros estados como: Goiás y Mato Grosso do Sul.

“Involucrar a la comunidad académica es esencial para la preservación de los biomas, no sólo el nuestro. Entendemos que, al acoger a estudiantes y profesores en visitas guiadas y conferencias, estamos contribuyendo a la conciencia ambiental, brindando experiencias únicas para las generaciones futuras”, destacó el director general de Urbia Cataratas.

Cabe destacar que sólo en 2023, fueron atendidas 534 escuelas, con un total de 23.890 exenciones para estudiantes y docentes de la red de educación pública, para el desarrollo de actividades de Educación Ambiental en el Parque Nacional Iguazú.

La comunidad también podrá disfrutar de una programación especial el sábado 8 de junio en el polo Río Azul, en la ciudad de Céu Azul, que será escenario de una celebración especial con actividades recreativas, espectáculos teatrales y talleres de pintura, así como visitas a senderos del parque. Al final de la semana, en Capanema, se realizarán turnos en los balnearios KAU y Terra Iguassu, además de paseos en barco y visitas supervisadas por el Sendero Taquara, que será reabierto el domingo 9 de junio.

Visit7Wonders: Reopening of trails and awareness-raising actions in the Iguazu Falls mark the Environment Week in Foz- Brazil

Urbia Cataratas, responsible for managing visits to the Iguazú National Park, which houses the Iguazú Falls (one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature), invests in several fronts so that the entire natural ecosystem – of great ecological relevance and scenic beauty – is protected in all areas, allowing the realization of scientific research, the development of environmental education and interpretation activities, and recreation in contact with nature and ecological tourism.

In addition, during the Environment Week (from June 3 to 9), to reinforce that constant commitment, the concessionaire carries out actions in collaboration with the ICMBio and the Onças do Iguaçu Project aimed at the community and visitors.

«Urbia Cataratas has sustainability as one of the pillars of its governance. The activities developed here are evaluated and planned, looking for alternatives that minimize negative impacts and potentiate positive impacts,» said Munir Calaça, general director of Urbia Cataratas.

And he added that «this year we will carry out actions at three poles that make up the Iguazú National Park, in the cities of: Foz do Iguaçu, Céu Azul and Capanema, precisely to reinforce the importance of each pole.»

Environment Week will also be marked by the reopening of the «Poço Preto» and «Bananeiras» trails, at the Cataratas pole, in Foz do Iguaçu. Between June 3 and 7, the poles of Cataratas and Rio Azul open their doors to previously scheduled educational institutions, both local and from other states such as: Goiás and Mato Grosso do Sul.

«Involving the academic community is essential for the preservation of biomes, not just ours. We understand that, by welcoming students and teachers on guided tours and conferences, we are contributing to environmental awareness, providing unique experiences for future generations,» said the general director of Urbia Cataratas.

It should be noted that in 2023 alone, 534 schools were attended, with a total of 23,890 exemptions for students and teachers of the public education network, for the development of Environmental Education activities in the Iguazú National Park.

The community will also be able to enjoy a special program on Saturday, June 8 at the Río Azul pole, in the city of Céu Azul, which will be the scene of a special celebration with recreational activities, theatrical shows and painting workshops, as well as visits to trails in the park. At the end of the week, in Capanema, shifts will be held in the KAU and Terra Iguassu spas, in addition to boat trips and supervised visits by the Taquara Trail, which will be reopened on Sunday, June 9.