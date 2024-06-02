Andreas Hofmeir es considerado uno de los mejores tubistas del planeta, es profesor de tuba en la Universidad Mozarteum de Salzburgo y da clases magistrales por todo el mundo. Ha recorrido varios continentes con su música y conocido los lugares mas bellos del orbe, en ese marco comentó que de todo lo que conoció, le impactaron las Cataratas del Iguazú.

Por su trabajo, Andreas Hofmeir ha recorrido gran parte del mundo y ha conocido muchos bellos lugares. Por esa razón lo entrevistamos desde Visit7Wonders.

En la oportunidad este reconocido artista alemán destacó que de todos los lugares que visitó «realmente me gustaron más las Cataratas del Iguazú (una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza desde el 2011). Porque toda la naturaleza que lo rodeaba era increíblemente fantástica. Así que no fueron sólo las Cataratas en sí, sino también la selva que las rodeaba. Los animales que puedes ver allí. Es tan vasto. En realidad, aunque tiene una infraestructura y está turísticamente desarrollado, de alguna manera la naturaleza parece aún intacta».

Además comentó que le gustó el cuidado del medio ambiente y el desarrollo como destino turístico sustentable, «el hecho de que sea una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza, si uno lo piensa es como una espada de doble filo diría yo, porque, por supuesto, a través de la elevación al estatus de maravilla mundial, vienen muchas, muchas más personas. Ahora también sabemos por los destinos que se anuncian en Instagram que mucha gente va allí. Sin embargo, también el turismo tomó conciencia de lo importante que es este patrimonio natural. Y especialmente con las Cataratas del Iguazú, se ve que es un desarrollo turístico ecológico, diría yo, muy sensato, y eso es realmente genial».

En referencia a qué maravillas del mundo visitó, Andreas Hofmeir comentó que estuvo en las Cataratas del Iguazú (Argentina- Brasil), en la estatua de Cristo Redentor en Río de Janeiro (Brasil), en el Coliseo Romano (italia). «Dejame pensar si todavía estuve en algún otro lugar que sea maravilla del mundo. La Acrópolis de Atenas, aunque nosé sé si esto esto es una maravilla del mundo, y en las pirámides de Giza» indicó.

Fuera de aire, Andreas nos comentó que el 2024 es el año de la Tuba, y por esa razón tiene más trabajo que de costumbre, que incluye conciertos y presentaciones en diferentes lugares.

En este marco, adelantó que su próximo concierto será el próximo 8 de junio en Aschaffenburg (al norte de Baviera) con tuba y arpa. Una oportunidad ideal para disfrutar de la música de este gran artista.

Andreas Hofmeir

Nació en Munich en 1978. Estudió en Berlín, Estocolmo y Hannover. En 2004 ganó el Concurso Internacional de Tuba “Città di Porcia” y en 2005 el premio Deutscher Musikwettbewerb en Berlín, siendo el primer tubista en la historia del concurso en obtenerlo. De 2004 a 2008 fue tuba solista en la Bruckner Orchestre Linz.

Como solista tocó con la Filarmónica de Munich, Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, NDR Radiophilharmonie, Bruckner Orchestre Linz, Orchester des Nationaltheaters Mannheim y muchas otras.

Fundó el primer dúo de tuba-arpa del mundo con Andreas Mildner y juntos actuaron en famosos festivales: Schleswig-Holstein, Mitte Europa y Ludwigsburg.

Desde los 28 años es profesor de tuba en la Universidad Mozarteum de Salzburgo y da clases magistrales en todo el mundo.

Versátil instrumentista, transita entre diferentes géneros: clásico, jazz y cabaret. Con su banda popular LaBrassBanda, en la que tocó hasta 2013, fue top ten en Alemania. Es además un artista de cabaret de más de veinte años de experiencia con múltiples premios, un solicitado solista y músico de cámara.

Dirige y protagoniza su espectáculo de cabaret Wer dablost’s? (Quién logra sacar una nota?) con artistas de diversas extracciones. Fue el primer tubista en recibir uno de los premios de música más importantes de Europa, el ECHO Klassik 2013 en la categoría “Instrumentista del año” (disco Uraufnahmen con los conciertos de Duda, Näther y Roikjer). También grabó Why not? con el dúo de tuba-arpa y On the way con la Filarmónica de Munich, y entre muchas otras cosas escribió un libro: “Kein Aufwand! Schrecklich wahre Geschichten aus meinem Leben mit der Tuba”, donde cuenta con mucho humor sus historias con la tuba…

Renowned German musician highlighted the beauty of the Iguazu Falls

Andreas Hofmeir is considered one of the best tubists on the planet, he is a professor of tuba at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg and gives master classes all over the world.

For his work, Andreas Hofmeir has traveled a large part of the world and has known many beautiful places. That’s why we interviewed him from Visit7Wonders.

On the occasion, this renowned German artist highlighted that of all the places he visited «I really liked the Iguazu Falls (one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature since 2011). Because all the nature that surrounded him was incredibly fantastic. So it was not only the Falls themselves, but also the jungle that surrounded them. The animals you can see there. It’s so vast. In reality, although it has an infrastructure and is touristically developed, somehow nature still seems intact».

He also commented that he liked the care of the environment and development as a sustainable tourist destination, «the fact that it is one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature, if you think about it it is like a double-edged sword I would say, because, of course, through the elevation to the status of world wonder, many, many more people come. Now we also know from the destinations that are advertised on Instagram that many people go there. However, tourism also became aware of how important this natural heritage is. And especially with the Iguazú Falls, you can see that it is an ecological tourist development, I would say, very sensible, and that’s really great».

In reference to what wonders of the world he visited, Andreas Hofmeir commented that he was in the Iguazu Falls (Argentina-Brazil), in the statue of Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), in the Roman Coliseum (Italy). «Let me think if I was still in some other place that is a wonder of the world. The Acropolis of Athens, although I don’t know if this is a wonder of the world, and in the pyramids of Giza,» he said.

Out of the air, Andreas told us that 2024 is the year of the Tuba, and for that reason he has more work than usual, which includes concerts and presentations in different places.

In this context, he said that his next concert will be on June 8 in Aschaffenburg (northern Bavaria) with tuba and harp. An ideal opportunity to enjoy the music of this great artist.

Andreas Hofmeir

He was born in Munich in 1978. He studied in Berlin, Stockholm and Hannover. In 2004 he won the International Tuba Competition «Città di Porcia» and in 2005 the Deutscher Musikwettbewerb prize in Berlin, being the first tube player in the history of the contest to obtain it. From 2004 to 2008 he was a tuba soloist at the Bruckner Orchestre Linz.

As a soloist he played with the Munich Philharmonic, Rundfunk-Sinfonieorchester Berlin, Konzerthausorchester Berlin, NDR Radiophilharmonie, Bruckner Orchestre Linz, Orchester des Nationaltheaters Mannheim and many others.

He founded the world’s first tuba-harp duo with Andreas Mildner and together they performed at famous festivals: Schleswig-Holstein, Mitte Europa and Ludwigsburg.

Since the age of 28, he has been a tuba professor at the Mozarteum University in Salzburg and gives master classes all over the world.

Versatile instrumentalist, he travels between different genres: classical, jazz and cabaret. With his popular band LaBrassBanda, in which he played until 2013, he was top ten in Germany. He is also a cabaret artist with more than twenty years of experience with multiple awards, a sought-after soloist and chamber musician.

He directs and stars in his cabaret show Wer dablost’s? (Who manages to get a note?) With artists from various extractions. He was the first tubist to receive one of the most important music awards in Europe, the ECHO Klassik 2013 in the category «Instrumentalist of the Year» (album Uraufnahmen with the concerts of Duda, Näther and Roikjer). He also recorded Why not? With the tuba-harp duo and On the way with the Munich Philharmonic, among many other things.

Imágenes de Andreas Hofmeir y video de Abendschau, donde Andreas y Hofmeir y Andreas Mildner interpretan con tuba y arpa, respectivamente, Carmen Fantasie y Piazolla.