Argentina, en el ranking latinoamericano está en la segunda posición detrás de Brasil, por encima de México, Colombia y Chile, y ocupa el puesto 25 a nivel mundial, según la Asociación Internacional de Congresos y Convenciones (ICCA) que presentó el ranking anual en la feria especializada en turismo de reuniones en Frankfurt, IMEX 2024.

La Ciudad de Buenos Aires lidera ranking de ciudades de América y se encuentra en el puesto 14 a nivel de ciudades del mundo. Y Puerto Iguazú se encuentra entre las ciudades más atractivas de Argentina, para el turismo de reuniones.

Cabe destacar que cada país cuenta con destinos turísticos que se convierten en atracciones principales para los viajeros de negocios, estas incluyen lugares como museos, zoológicos, sitios históricos o de gran belleza natural como lo son las Cataratas del Iguazú- una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza desde el 2011.

De esta forma, los participantes del evento llegan al destino para formar parte del programa propuesto y atraídos a su vez por los atractivos turísticos del lugar. Generalmente cuentan con una agenda por parte de los organizadores del evento, que les permite disfrutar de su estadía, conociendo algunos de los lugares turísticos más bellos del país, lo que también impulsa a los participantes a que puedan regresar en un viaje de placer en un futuro.

En cuanto al posicionamiento de Argentina como destino de turismo de reuniones, la subsecretaria de Turismo del Ministerio del Interior, Yanina Martínez, destacó que “el segmento de turismo de reuniones tiene un potencial enorme, por esto es fundamental seguir trabajando federal y articuladamente con el sector privado para atraer muchos más congresos y eventos corporativos a nuestro país y a las provincias”.

Argentina, a través del Instituto Nacional de Promoción Turística, participó en IMEX 2024 que se desarrolló en la ciudad de Frankfurt- Alemania, del 14 al 16 de mayo, donde se dio a conocer la performance de países y ciudades en la organización de eventos corporativos.

La delegación argentina estuvo conformada por cuatro destinos (Ciudad de Buenos Aires, Puerto Iguazú, Mendoza y Villa La Angostura), además de la Cámara Argentina de Turismo acompañando a 16 empresas especializadas en este segmento.

Por su parte, Lorena Yanez, gerente ejecutiva del Iguazú Convention Bureau de la ciudad que alberga a las Cataratas del Iguazú, comentó que tienen buenas expectativas ya que «IMEX Frankfurt es famosa por sus oportunidades para establecer contactos con organizadores de eventos e incentivos de calidad por lo que la presencia de Iguazú Convention Bureau con más de 20 solicitudes de reuniones recibidas confirma su importancia».

Y destacó «Imex fue una excelente oportunidad para presentar el destino Iguazú a los principales organizadores de eventos e incentivos que buscan elegir propuestas innovadoras para sus clientes, estamos muy contentos con nuestra participación».

En la feria se realizaron presentaciones, capacitaciones, anuncios y reuniones con los principales hosted buyers internacionales del segmento MICE con el fin de comercializar la oferta turística Argentina, diversificar y posicionar los destinos.

Según la Organización Mundial del Turismo (OMT), el turismo de reuniones es aquella actividad de viaje que se realiza fuera del entorno habitual de una persona por al menos 24 horas, cumpliendo los requisitos de las reuniones establecidas, este tipo de turismo se ha catalogado como uno de los segmentos fundamentales del sector turístico, posicionándose como uno de los principales motores de desarrollo del sector y como un importante generador de ingresos, empleo e inversión

el turismo de reuniones se conoce también como MICE, cuyas siglas en inglés significan Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (Reuniones, Incentivos, Conferencias y Exposiciones).

Argentina is positioned 2nd in the Latin American ranking for meeting tourism

Argentina, in the Latin American ranking, is in second position behind Brazil, above Mexico, Colombia and Chile, and occupies 25th place worldwide, according to the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA), which presented the annual ranking in the trade fair specialized in meeting tourism in Frankfurt, IMEX 2024.

The City of Buenos Aires leads the ranking of cities in America and is in 14th place in terms of cities in the world.

It should be noted that each country has tourist destinations that become main attractions for business travelers, these include places such as museums, zoos, historical sites or sites of great natural beauty such as the Iguazú Falls – one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature since 2011.

In this way, the participants of the event arrive at the destination to be part of the proposed program and attracted in turn by the tourist attractions of the place. They generally have an agenda from the event organizers, which allows them to enjoy their stay, getting to know some of the most beautiful tourist places in the country, which also encourages participants to return on a pleasure trip in a future.

Regarding the positioning of Argentina as a meeting tourism destination, the Undersecretary of Tourism of the Ministry of the Interior, Yanina Martínez, highlighted that “the meeting tourism segment has enormous potential, which is why it is essential to continue working federally and jointly with the private sector to attract many more conferences and corporate events to our country and the provinces.”

Argentina, through the National Institute for Tourism Promotion, participated in IMEX 2024, which took place in the city of Frankfurt, Germany, from May 14 to 16, where the performance of countries and cities in the organization of corporate events was announced.

The Argentine delegation was made up of four destinations (City of Buenos Aires, Puerto Iguazú, Mendoza and Villa La Angostura), in addition to the Argentine Chamber of Tourism accompanying 16 companies specialized in this segment.

For her part, Lorena Yanez, executive manager of the Iguazú Convention Bureau of the city that houses Iguazú Falls, commented that they have good expectations since «IMEX Frankfurt is famous for its opportunities to establish contacts with event organizers and quality incentives Therefore, the presence of the Iguazú Convention Bureau with more than 20 meeting requests received confirms its importance.»

At the fair, presentations, training, announcements and meetings were held with the main international hosted buyers of the MICE segment in order to market the Argentine tourism offer, diversify and position the destinations.

According to the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), meeting tourism is that travel activity that is carried out outside a person’s usual environment for at least 24 hours, meeting the requirements of established meetings. This type of tourism has been classified as one of the fundamental segments of the tourism sector, positioning itself as one of the main drivers of development of the sector and as an important generator of income, employment and investment

Meeting tourism is also known as MICE, which stands for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions.