En el transcurso de 9 días de movilización, el Parque, que alberga a las Cataratas del Iguazú del lado brasileño, logró recaudar más de dos toneladas de alimentos no perecederos, para las víctimas de las inundaciones que afectan al estado de Río Grande do Sul. También sumaron artículos de higiene personal y vestimentas.

El Parque Nacional Iguaçu, que alberga las Cataratas del Iguazú- una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza- promovió una acción solidaria para las victimas de las inundaciones que afectan al estado de Río Grande do Sul.

Los visitantes, empleados y residentes de la región colaboraron con la iniciativa para brindar ayuda a quienes lo necesitan.

En el transcurso de 9 días de movilización, el Parque ha logrado recaudar aproximadamente dos toneladas de alimentos no perecederos, así como una variedad de artículos de higiene personal y vestimentas.

Además de todas estas cosas recolectadas que se enviarán al estado Gaucho, la semana pasada, el parque envió también más de 35.000 litros de agua mineral para las víctimas de las inundaciones.

Todo el material recolectado fue entregado a Aeropuertos CCR de Foz do Iguaçu, un socio para esta causa, que estará a cargo del transporte y entrega de donaciones directamente a Río Grande do Sul, en los puntos oficiales.

Desde la organización manifestaron que el Parque recibe miles de visitas por día, turistas que llegan atraidos por la fabulosa belleza natural de las Cataratas del Iguazú, «y en esta belleza natural que debemos cuidar entre todos, el cuidado del medio ambiente nos moviliza y ayudar a nuestros hermanos- afectados por un desastre natural- también nos parece muy importante en este momento que están viviendo».

Brazil: Action with visitors from the Iguaçu National Park collected more than two tons of food for flood victims

The Iguaçu National Park, which houses the Iguazu Falls- one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature- promoted a solidarity action for the victims of floods that affect the state of Rio Grande do Sul.

Visitors, employees and residents of the region collaborated with the initiative to provide help to those who need it.

In the course of 9 days of mobilization, the park has managed to collect approximately two tons of non -perishable foods, as well as a variety of personla and clothing hygiene items.

In addition to all these collected things that will be sent to the gaucho state, last week, the park also sent more than 35,000 liters of mineral water for the victims of floods.

All the material collected was delivered to CCR Airports of Foz do Iguaçu, a partner for this cause, which will be in charge of the transport and delivery of donations directly to Rio Grande do Sul, at the official points.

From the organization they stated that the park receives thousands of visits per day, tourists who arrive attracted to the fabulous natural beauty of the Iguazu Falls, «and in this natural beauty that we must take care of among all, the care of the environment mobilizes us and help us to our brothers- affected by a natural disaster- it also seems very important at this time they are living».