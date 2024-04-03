Sudáfrica: la Montaña de la Mesa rindió honor a Louis de Waal 

Desde el teleférico de la Montaña de la Mesa (una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza), la firma "Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company" recordó con cariño a su ex presidente y director, Louis de Waal.

Los directivos manifestaron en un comunicado que para celebrar la vida de Louis de Waal, que falleció este mes de marzo de 2024, cerraron a las 13 horas el martes 19 de marzo de 2024 con el objetivo de darle al personal, la oportunidad de brindar su último adiós a una leyenda que había dado gran parte de su vida a la Montaña de la Mesa y al teleférico.

Louis de Waal tuvo una larga e ilustre carrera en Cableway, que incluyó 40 años como director y 20 como presidente. Su tiempo en el Teleférico vio varios eventos y desarrollos memorables, que incluyeron dos mejoras (una en 1974 y la principal en 1997), como así también la campaña de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza en la que Table Mountain resultó electa, y por lo que De Waal se sentía muy orgulloso, sabiendo que este atractivo turístico es un pilar de la economía de la región.

De Waal se retiró como presidente de la junta directiva en 2013. Pero deja un legado de participación comunitaria y retribución a la gente de Ciudad del Cabo, no solo con los logros obtenidos para la Table Mountain. Sino además porque en 2002, fundó Bicycle Empowerment Network (BEN) con la misión de brindar oportunidades mediante el uso de una bicicleta, otorgando esperanza y un paso adelante a quienes más lo necesitan.

Era un entusiasta ciclista y una de las únicas siete personas (los 7 Magníficos) que habían participado en todos los recorridos ciclistas por Ciudad del Cabo. Fue idea suya (junto con Bill Mylrea y John Stegmann) organizar un evento ciclista en la Península para presionar al ayuntamiento para que pensara en las bicicletas como parte de su planificación urbana y cuidara a los ciclistas en las concurridas carreteras (según los estándares de 1978).

Hoy en día, este evento es lo que se conoce como el Tour Ciclista anual de Ciudad del Cabo, la carrera ciclista cronometrada más grande del mundo.

Su hijo, Anton de Waal, compartió lo siguiente: “Más allá de su querido Cycle Tour, estaba increíblemente orgulloso de su asociación con Table Mountain y el Teleférico, y de lo que significaba para la ciudad de Ciudad del Cabo. Incluso después de jubilarse, solía visitar el Cableway con frecuencia, especialmente ayudando con el Cableway Charity Challenge anual, dando el pistoletazo de salida y animando a los atletas”.

Montaña de la Mesa

La Montaña de la Mesa, una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza, es una montaña de cima plana localizada en un lugar prominente muy conocido que domina la Ciudad del Cabo en Sudáfrica.

Es uno de los símbolos más representativos de la ciudad, apareciendo en su bandera y otras insignias de gobiernos locales.

South Africa: Table Mountain honored Louis de Waal

From the Table Mountain (one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature), the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway Company fondly remembered its former president and director.

The managers stated in a statement that to celebrate the life of Louis de Waal, who died this March 2024, they closed at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, 2024 with the aim of giving the staff the opportunity to offer their final goodbye to a legend who had given much of his life to Table Mountain and the cable car.

Louis de Waal had a long and illustrious career at Cableway, including 40 years as a director and 20 as president. His time at the Cable Car saw several memorable events and developments, including two upgrades (one in 1974 and a major one in 1997), as well as the New 7 Wonders of Nature campaign in which Table Mountain was elected, and by which De Waal felt very proud, knowing that this tourist attraction is a pillar of the region’s economy.

De Waal retired as chairman of the board in 2013. But he leaves a legacy of community involvement and giving back to the people of Cape Town, not just with the achievements made for Table Mountain. He but also because in 2002, he founded the Bicycle Empowerment Network (BEN) with the mission of providing opportunities through the use of a bicycle, giving hope and a step forward to those who need it most.

He was a keen cyclist and one of only seven people (the Magnificent 7) who had participated in every cycle tour around Cape Town. It was his idea (along with Bill Mylrea and John Stegmann) to organize a cycling event on the Peninsula to pressure the city council to think about bicycles as part of their urban planning and take care of cyclists on the busy roads (by 1978 standards ).

Today, this event is what is known as the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour, the largest timed cycle race in the world.

His son, Anton de Waal, shared: “Beyond his beloved Cycle Tour, he was incredibly proud of his association with Table Mountain and the Cable Car, and what it meant to the city of Cape Town. . Even after retiring, he used to visit the Cableway frequently, especially helping with the annual Cableway Charity Challenge, kicking off and cheering on the athletes.”

Table Mountain

Table Mountain, one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature, is a flat-topped mountain located in a well-known prominent location overlooking Cape Town in South Africa.

It is one of the most representative symbols of the city, appearing on its flag and other local government insignia.