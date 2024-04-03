Nuevas 7 Maravillas: el feriado de Semana Santa genera un impacto económico de casi US$ 200 millones en Perú

Cabe destacar que entre los atractivos principales de Perú, se encuentran el río Amazonas- una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza. Y el Machu Picchu, que es una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo.

El ministro de Comercio Exterior y Turismo, Juan Carlos Mathews, dijo que el feriado de Semana Santa (del 28 al 31 de marzo), incentiva una movilización de 1,4 millones de visitantes a lo largo del Perú, con un impacto económico aproximado de US$ 195 millones. Cabe destacar que entre los atractivos principales de Perú, se encuentran el río Amazonas- una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas de la Naturaleza. Y el Machu Picchu, que es una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo.

Juan Carlos Mathews explicó que, según lo estimado por la Dirección General de Investigación y Estudios en Turismo y Artesanía de Mincetur, el gasto promedio por persona en Semana Santa alcanza los S/514, y se destina principalmente al servicio de transporte, alimentación, alojamiento y actividades turísticas.

Lima Metropolitana se perfila como el principal centro de flujo de viajes a nivel nacional, proyectando el 52,4% del total, mientras que un importante 47,6% correspondería a otras regiones del país.

Los principales motivos de viaje son la visita a familiares y amigos (46,3%) y vacaciones, recreación y ocio (44,0%), con otros motivos representando el 9,7%.

En cuanto a los destinos, la gran mayoría de viajeros (97,2%) realiza un viaje turístico fuera de su región, destacando lugares como Machu Picchu, el río Amazonas, y ciudades como Lima, Ica, Junín, Piura, Ayacucho y Arequipa, entre otros.

Es relevante destacar que el 73,4% de los turistas ha visitado previamente el destino elegido, mientras que el 26,6% explora un nuevo lugar. Entre los criterios de elección, se mencionan el buen clima (47,2%), los atractivos turísticos (35,2%) y recomendaciones previas como la gastronomía (26,1%), entre otros.

En cuanto a la composición de los grupos de viaje, se estima que un 35,2% lo realiza en familia, un 30,4% en pareja, un 17,5% viaja solo y un 16,9% acompañado de amigos o familiares.

Opciones y organización de viaje

Según el Mincetur, entre las opciones preferidas para alojarse durante feriado de Semana Santa están: casa de familiares o amigos (55,2%), hoteles de 1 y 2 estrellas y hostales (24,8%), hoteles de 3 estrellas (12,7%), hoteles de 4 a 5 estrellas (1,1%), entre otros.

Entretanto, la permanencia promedio se estima en 3 noches. El principal medio de transporte utilizado es el bus interprovincial (56,6%), la movilidad particular (propia, amigo o familiar) con 21% y avión (16,8%), entre otros.

En cuanto a la organización del viaje, la mayoría opta por viajar de manera independiente (90,7%), mientras que un 9,3% elige la opción de paquete turístico ofrecido por agencias de viajes.

Peru: the Holy Week holiday generates an economic impact of almost US$ 200 million

The Minister of Foreign Trade and Tourism, Juan Carlos Mathews, said that the Holy Week holiday (March 28 to 31) encourages a mobilization of 1.4 million visitors throughout Peru, with an approximate economic impact of US$195 million. It should be noted that among the main attractions of Peru are the Amazon River – one of the New 7 Wonders of Nature. And Machu Picchu, which is one of the New 7 Wonders of the World.

Juan Carlos Mathews explained that, as estimated by the General Directorate of Research and Studies in Tourism and Crafts of Mincetur, the average expense per person during Holy Week reaches S/514, and is mainly allocated to transportation, food, accommodation services. and tourist activities.

Metropolitan Lima is emerging as the main center of travel flow at the national level, projecting 52.4% of the total, while a significant 47.6% would correspond to other regions of the country.

The main reasons for traveling are visiting family and friends (46.3%) and vacations, recreation and leisure (44.0%), with other reasons representing 9.7%.

Regarding destinations, the vast majority of travelers (97.2%) take a tourist trip outside their region, highlighting places such as Machu Picchu, the Amazon River, and cities such as Lima, Ica, Junín, Piura, Ayacucho and Arequipa , among others.

It is relevant to highlight that 73.4% of tourists have previously visited the chosen destination, while 26.6% explore a new place. Among the selection criteria, good weather (47.2%), tourist attractions (35.2%) and previous recommendations such as gastronomy (26.1%), among others, are mentioned.

Regarding the composition of the travel groups, it is estimated that 35.2% travel as a family, 30.4% as a couple, 17.5% travel alone and 16.9% accompanied by friends or family. .

Travel options and organization

According to Mincetur, among the preferred options for staying during the Easter holiday are: family or friends’ houses (55.2%), 1 and 2-star hotels and hostels (24.8%), 3-star hotels (12 .7%), 4 to 5 star hotels (1.1%), among others.

Meanwhile, the average stay is estimated at 3 nights. The main means of transportation used is the interprovincial bus (56.6%), private mobility (own, friend or family member) with 21% and plane (16.8%), among others.

Regarding the organization of the trip, the majority choose to travel independently (90.7%), while 9.3% choose the tourist package option offered by travel agencies.