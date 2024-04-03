China: inauguraron en Beijing recorridos en helicóptero por la Gran Muralla

La sección Juyongguan de la Gran Muralla en Beijing inauguró un servicio de recorrido en helicóptero que permite a los turistas tener una vista panorámica del sitio que es una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo.

Un helicóptero con cuatro turistas despegó de uno de los estacionamientos del complejo a las 10:00 horas, marcando la inauguración del servicio a mediados del mes de febrero, de acuerdo con el Gobierno del distrito de Changping, donde se localiza la Gran Muralla de Juyongguan.

Los turistas pueden elegir entre tres rutas para el servicio, que funciona de las 09:00 a las 16:30 horas todos los días. Además de Juyongguan, también pueden disfrutar de las vistas del cercano valle de Guangou, así como de las tumbas Ming en las otras dos rutas.

Las rutas duran 3, 5 y 15 minutos, y cobran a cada persona 298 yuanes (unos 42 dólares), 398 y 888 yuanes, respectivamente, por los vuelos.

La Gran Muralla, con una longitud total de más de 20.000 kilómetros, es una de las Nuevas 7 Maravillas del Mundo y consiste en numerosas murallas interconectadas.

Beijing tiene un total de 520 kilómetros de tramos de Gran Muralla dentro de su territorio, y la sección de Juyongguan está a unos 60 kilómetros del centro de la ciudad.

China: Helicopter tours of the Great Wall inaugurated in Beijing

The Juyongguan section of the Great Wall in Beijing launched a helicopter tour service that allows tourists to have a panoramic view of the site that is one of the New 7 Wonders of the World.

A helicopter carrying four tourists took off from one of the complex’s parking lots at 10:00 a.m., marking the inauguration of the service, according to the Changping District Government, where the Juyongguan Great Wall is located.

Tourists can choose from three routes for the service, which runs from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily. In addition to Juyongguan, you can also enjoy views of the nearby Guangou Valley as well as the Ming Tombs on the other two routes.

The routes last 3, 5 and 15 minutes, and charge each person 298 yuan (about $42), 398 and 888 yuan, respectively, for the flights.

The Great Wall, with a total length of more than 20,000 kilometers, is one of the New 7 Wonders of the World and consists of numerous interconnected walls.

Beijing has a total of 520 kilometers of Great Wall sections within its territory, and the Juyongguan section is about 60 kilometers from the city center.