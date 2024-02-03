Información GeneralCultura y Espectáculos

Mirá la lista completa de los nominados a los Grammy 2024

Alexis Ramos

La ceremonia que reúne a los artistas más importantes de la industria musical se llevará a cabo este domingo.

Este domingo se llevará adelante la 66º edición de los Premios Grammy, la ceremonia en la que la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos reconoce a lo mejor de la industria musical.

Grabación del año

  • “Worship” – Jon Batiste
  • “Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
  • “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
  • “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
  • “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
  • “vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
  • “Kill Bill” – SZA

Álbum del año

  • World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
  • the record – boygenius
  • Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
  • Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
  • The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
  • GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
  • Midnights – Taylor Swift
  • SOS – SZA

Canción del año

  • “A&W” – Lana Del Rey
  • “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
  • “Butterfly” – Jon Batiste
  • “Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa
  • “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
  • “Kill Bill” – SZA
  • “vampire” ­- Oliva Rodrig
  • “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish

Mejor artista nuevo

  • Gracie Abrams
  • Fred again..
  • Ice Spice
  • Jelly Roll
  • Coco Jones
  • Noah Kahan
  • Victoria Monét
  • The War and Treaty

Productor del Año, No-Clásico

  • Jack Antonoff
  • Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
  • Hit-Boy
  • Metro Boomin
  • Daniel Nigro

Compositor del Año – No Clásico

  • Edgar Barrera
  • Jessie Jo Dillon
  • Shane McAnally
  • Theron Thomas
  • Justin Tranter

Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista

  • “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
  • “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
  • “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
  • “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo

  • “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
  • “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
  • “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
  • “Karma,” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
  • “Ghost In The Machine,” SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal

  • Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
  • Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
  • GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
  • – (Subtract) , Ed Sheeran
  • Midnights, Taylor Swift

Mejor Álbum Dance/Electronic

  • Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
  • For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
  • Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again..
  • Kx5, Kx5
  • Quest For Fire, Skrillex

Mejor Interpretación Rock

  • “Sculptures Of Anything Goes” – Arctic Monkeys
  • “More Than A Love Song” – Black Pumas
  • “Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
  • “Rescued” – Foo Fighters
  • “Lux Æterna” – Metallica

Mejor Interpretación Metal

  • “Bad Man” – Disturbed
  • “Phantom Of The Opera” – Ghost
  • “72 Seasons” – Metallica
  • “Hive Mind” – Slipknot
  • “Jaded” – Spiritbox

Mejor Canción Rock

  • “Angry” – The Rolling Stones
  • “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl” – Olivia Rodrigo
  • “Emotion Sickness” – Queens Of The Stone Age
  • “Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
  • “Rescued” – Foo Fighters

Mejor Álbum Rock

  • But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
  • Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
  • 72 Seasons – Metallica
  • This Is Why – Paramore
  • In Times New Roman… – Queens Of The Stone Age

Mejor Interpretación Música Alternativa

  • “Belinda Says” – Alvvays
  • “Body Paint” – Arctic Monkeys
  • “Cool About It” – boygenius
  • “A&W” – Lana Del Rey
  • “This Is Why” – Paramore

Mejor Álbum Música Alternativa

  • The Car – Arctic Monkeys
  • The Record – boygenius
  • Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
  • Cracker Island – Gorillaz
  • I Inside The Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey

Mejor Interpretación R&B

  • “Summer Too Hot” – Chris Brown
  • “Back To Love” – Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
  • “ICU” – Coco Jones
  • “How Does It Make You Feel” – Victoria Monét
  • “Kill Bill” – SZA

Mejor Canción R&B

  • “Angel” – Halle Bailey
  • “Back To Love” – Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
  • “ICU” – Coco Jones
  • “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
  • “Snooze” – SZA

Mejor Álbum R&B

  • Girls Night Out – Babyface
  • What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
  • Special Occasion – Emily King
  • JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét
  • CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker

Mejor Interpretación Rap

  • “The Hillbillies” – Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
  • “Love Letter” – Black Thought
  • “Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savage
  • “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
  • “Players” – Coi Leray

Mejor Álbum Rap

  • Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage
  • MICHAEL – Killer Mike
  • HEROES & VILLAINS – Metro Boomin
  • King’s Disease III – Nas
  • UTOPIA – Travis Scott

Mejor Canción Rap

  • “Attention” – Doja Cat
  • “Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
  • “Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
  • “Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savage
  • “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

Mejor Interpretación Country Solista

  • “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
  • “Buried” – Brandy Clark
  • “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
  • “The Last Thing On My Mind” – Dolly Parton
  • “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Mejor Interpretación Country Dúo/Grupo

  • “High Note” – Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
  • “Nobody’s Nobody” – Brothers Osborne
  • “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
  • “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” – Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
  • “Save Me” – Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
  • “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

Mejor Álbum Country

  • Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
  • Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
  • Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
  • Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
  • Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson

Mejor Canción Country

  • “Buried” – Brandy Clark
  • “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
  • “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
  • “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
  • “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton

Mejor Álbum Latin Pop

  • La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
  • Beautiful Humans – Vol. 1, AleMor
  • A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
  • La Neta – Pedro Capó
  • Don Juan – Maluma
  • X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno

Mejor Álbum Música Urbana

  • SATURNO – Rauw Alejandro
  • MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G
  • DATA – Tainy

Mejor Álbum Música Mexicana

  • Bordado A Mano – Ana Bárbara
  • La Sánchez – Lila Downs
  • Motherflower – Flor De Toloache
  • Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes – Lupita Infante
  • GÉNESIS – Peso Pluma

Mejor Soundtrack (incluye cine y televisión)

  • Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
  • The Fabelmans – John Williams
  • Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – John Williams
  • Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson

Mejor Video Musical

  • “I’m Only Sleeping” – The Beatles
  • “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
  • “What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish
  • “Count Me Out” – Kendrick Lamar
  • “Rush,” Troye Sivan

