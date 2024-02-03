Mirá la lista completa de los nominados a los Grammy 2024

La ceremonia que reúne a los artistas más importantes de la industria musical se llevará a cabo este domingo.
Este domingo se llevará adelante la 66º edición de los Premios Grammy, la ceremonia en la que la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos reconoce a lo mejor de la industria musical.
Grabación del año
- “Worship” – Jon Batiste
- “Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
- “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “vampire” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
- “Kill Bill” – SZA
Álbum del año
- World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
- the record – boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
- GUTS – Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- SOS – SZA
Canción del año
- “A&W” – Lana Del Rey
- “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
- “Butterfly” – Jon Batiste
- “Dance The Night” – Dua Lipa
- “Flowers” – Miley Cyrus
- “Kill Bill” – SZA
- “vampire” - Oliva Rodrig
- “What Was I Made For?” – Billie Eilish
Mejor artista nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred again..
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Productor del Año, No-Clásico
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Compositor del Año – No Clásico
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
- “Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
- “Paint The Town Red,” Doja Cat
- “What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
- “Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
- “Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
- “Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
- “Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
- “Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
- “Karma,” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
- “Ghost In The Machine,” SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor Álbum Pop Vocal
- Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
- Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
- GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
- – (Subtract) , Ed Sheeran
- Midnights, Taylor Swift
Mejor Álbum Dance/Electronic
- Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
- For That Beautiful Feeling, The Chemical Brothers
- Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), Fred again..
- Kx5, Kx5
- Quest For Fire, Skrillex
Mejor Interpretación Rock
- “Sculptures Of Anything Goes” – Arctic Monkeys
- “More Than A Love Song” – Black Pumas
- “Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
- “Rescued” – Foo Fighters
- “Lux Æterna” – Metallica
Mejor Interpretación Metal
- “Bad Man” – Disturbed
- “Phantom Of The Opera” – Ghost
- “72 Seasons” – Metallica
- “Hive Mind” – Slipknot
- “Jaded” – Spiritbox
Mejor Canción Rock
- “Angry” – The Rolling Stones
- “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl” – Olivia Rodrigo
- “Emotion Sickness” – Queens Of The Stone Age
- “Not Strong Enough” – boygenius
- “Rescued” – Foo Fighters
Mejor Álbum Rock
- But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons – Metallica
- This Is Why – Paramore
- In Times New Roman… – Queens Of The Stone Age
Mejor Interpretación Música Alternativa
- “Belinda Says” – Alvvays
- “Body Paint” – Arctic Monkeys
- “Cool About It” – boygenius
- “A&W” – Lana Del Rey
- “This Is Why” – Paramore
Mejor Álbum Música Alternativa
- The Car – Arctic Monkeys
- The Record – boygenius
- Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island – Gorillaz
- I Inside The Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Mejor Interpretación R&B
- “Summer Too Hot” – Chris Brown
- “Back To Love” – Robert Glasper Featuring SiR & Alex Isley
- “ICU” – Coco Jones
- “How Does It Make You Feel” – Victoria Monét
- “Kill Bill” – SZA
Mejor Canción R&B
- “Angel” – Halle Bailey
- “Back To Love” – Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
- “ICU” – Coco Jones
- “On My Mama” – Victoria Monét
- “Snooze” – SZA
Mejor Álbum R&B
- Girls Night Out – Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
- Special Occasion – Emily King
- JAGUAR II – Victoria Monét
- CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP – Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación Rap
- “The Hillbillies” – Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
- “Love Letter” – Black Thought
- “Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savage
- “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
- “Players” – Coi Leray
Mejor Álbum Rap
- Her Loss – Drake & 21 Savage
- MICHAEL – Killer Mike
- HEROES & VILLAINS – Metro Boomin
- King’s Disease III – Nas
- UTOPIA – Travis Scott
Mejor Canción Rap
- “Attention” – Doja Cat
- “Barbie World” – Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua
- “Just Wanna Rock” – Lil Uzi Vert
- “Rich Flex” – Drake & 21 Savage
- “SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS” – Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
- “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
- “Buried” – Brandy Clark
- “Fast Car” – Luke Combs
- “The Last Thing On My Mind” – Dolly Parton
- “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Mejor Interpretación Country Dúo/Grupo
- “High Note” – Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
- “Nobody’s Nobody” – Brothers Osborne
- “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
- “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)” – Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
- “Save Me” – Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson
- “We Don’t Fight Anymore” – Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Mejor Álbum Country
- Rolling Up The Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Mejor Canción Country
- “Buried” – Brandy Clark
- “I Remember Everything” – Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
- “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
- “Last Night” – Morgan Wallen
- “White Horse” – Chris Stapleton
Mejor Álbum Latin Pop
- La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans – Vol. 1, AleMor
- A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
- La Neta – Pedro Capó
- Don Juan – Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum Música Urbana
- SATURNO – Rauw Alejandro
- MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO – Karol G
- DATA – Tainy
Mejor Álbum Música Mexicana
- Bordado A Mano – Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor De Toloache
- Amor Como En Las Películas De Antes – Lupita Infante
- GÉNESIS – Peso Pluma
Mejor Soundtrack (incluye cine y televisión)
- Barbie – Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
- Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny – John Williams
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Mejor Video Musical
- “I’m Only Sleeping” – The Beatles
- “In Your Love” – Tyler Childers
- “What Was I Made For” – Billie Eilish
- “Count Me Out” – Kendrick Lamar
- “Rush,” Troye Sivan