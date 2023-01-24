Premios Oscar 2023 | Lista completa de los nominados y las películas favoritas a llevarse el máximo galardón

La 95.ª edición de los Óscar (95th Academy Awards), organizada por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, honrará a las películas estrenadas en 2022. Tendrá lugar en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, el 12 de marzo de 2023.
La película con más nominaciones en los Premios Oscar 2023 es Everything Everywhere All at Once con 11 en total, siendo una de las favoritas a quedarse con el premio máximo. Luego, le siguen Sin novedad en el frente y The Banshees of Inisherin con 9, Elvis con 8, The Fabelmans con 7, con 6 TÁR y Top Gun:Maverick.
La película de Argentina, 1985 recibió una nominación al Oscar en la categoría Mejor Película Internacional.
Lista completa de todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023
MEJOR PELÍCULA
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triangle of Sadness
Women Talking
Tal vez te interese leer: El cine nacional hace historia: Argentina, 1985 fue nominada a Mejor Película Internacional en los Premios Oscar 2023
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN
Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans
Todd Field, “Tár”
Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”
MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL
Cate Blanchett, Tár
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie
Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL
Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Paul Mesca, “Aftersun
Bill Nighy, Living
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway
Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Hong Chau, The Whale
MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL
Argentina, Argentina, 1985
Bélgica, Close
Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front
Irlanda, The Quiet Girl
Polonia, EO
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
All Quiet on the Western Front
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Elvis
Top Gun: Maverick
MEJOR SONIDO
“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond
“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers
“Tár” Monika Willi
“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL
Applause” de Tell It like a Woman
“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick
“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
“Naatu Naatu” de RRR
“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bardo
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve
Top Gun: Maverick
The Fabelmans
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO
The Elephant Whisperers
Haulout
How Do You Measure a Year?
The Martha Mitchell Effect
Stranger at the Gate
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
All That Breathes”
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”Golijov
“Fire of Love”
“A House Made of Splinters”
“Navalny”
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE
An Irish Goodbye
Ivalu
Le Pupille
Night Ride
The Red Suitcase
MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE EN ANIMACIÓN
The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse
The Flying Sailor
Ice Merchants
My Year of Dicks
An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It
🔴#AHORA
🎥 El cine nacional hace historia: Argentina,1985 fue nominada a Mejor Película Internacional en los Premios #Oscars2023https://t.co/cI46L0CsJM
— misionesonline.net (@misionesonline) January 24, 2023