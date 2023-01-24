Premios Oscar 2023 | Lista completa de los nominados y las películas favoritas a llevarse el máximo galardón

La 95.ª edición de los Óscar (95th Academy Awards), organizada por la Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas, honrará a las películas estrenadas en 2022. Tendrá lugar en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles, el 12 de marzo de 2023.

La película con más nominaciones en los Premios Oscar 2023 es Everything Everywhere All at Once con 11 en total, siendo una de las favoritas a quedarse con el premio máximo. Luego, le siguen Sin novedad en el frente y The Banshees of Inisherin con 9, Elvis con 8, The Fabelmans con 7, con 6 TÁR y Top Gun:Maverick.

La película de Argentina, 1985 recibió una nominación al Oscar en la categoría Mejor Película Internacional.

Lista completa de todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2023

MEJOR PELÍCULA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Top Gun: Maverick

Triangle of Sadness

Women Talking

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN

Martin McDonagh, The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg, The Fabelmans

Todd Field, “Tár”

Ruben Östlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

MEJOR ACTRIZ PRINCIPAL

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Andrea Riseborough, To Leslie

Michelle Williams, The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR ACTOR PRINCIPAL

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Paul Mesca, “Aftersun

Bill Nighy, Living

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway

Judd Hirsch, The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Hong Chau, The Whale

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE INTERNACIONAL

Argentina, Argentina, 1985

Bélgica, Close

Alemania, All Quiet on the Western Front

Irlanda, The Quiet Girl

Polonia, EO

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

The Sea Beast

Turning Red

MEJOR GUION ORIGINAL

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Tár

Triangle of Sadness

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

All Quiet on the Western Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

MEJOR SONIDO

“The Banshees of Inisherin” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“Elvis” Matt Villa and Jonathan Redmond

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” Paul Rogers

“Tár” Monika Willi

“Top Gun: Maverick” Eddie Hamilton

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

Applause” de Tell It like a Woman

“Hold My Hand” de Top Gun: Maverick

“Lift Me Up” de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

“Naatu Naatu” de RRR

“This Is A Life” de Everything Everywhere All at Once

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PELUQUERÍA

All Quiet on the Western Front

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

MEJOR DISEÑO DE PRODUCCIÓN

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

All Quiet on the Western Front

Bardo

Elvis

Empire of Light

Tár

MEJOR EFECTOS VISUALES

All Quiet on the Western Front

Avatar

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Foreve

Top Gun: Maverick

The Fabelmans

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL CORTO

The Elephant Whisperers

Haulout

How Do You Measure a Year?

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Stranger at the Gate

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

All That Breathes”

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”Golijov

“Fire of Love”

“A House Made of Splinters”

“Navalny”

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE

An Irish Goodbye

Ivalu

Le Pupille

Night Ride

The Red Suitcase

MEJOR CORTOMETRAJE EN ANIMACIÓN

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

The Flying Sailor

Ice Merchants

My Year of Dicks

An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It