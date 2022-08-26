Cruces, canchas y horarios para la fecha 4 del Torneo Clausura de ACIADEP 2022

Este fin de semana se jugará la cuarta jornada del Torneo Hugo Montes/ Martín Quiróz en el predio del Hipódromo Gral Belgrano. Será mañana sábado 27 de agosto, desde las 12:15 horas.
Los interprofesionales universitarios disputarán una nueva fecha del Torneo Clausura de ACIADEP 2022 con un total de 27 encuentros.
El nuevo campeonato arrancó con mucha competencia y con equipos que se reforzaron de cara al último torneo hasta fin de año. Todas las categorías disputarán sus encuentros.
Repasá acá el fixture para esta fecha:
Libres A
ESTUDIO SQUADRA ARQUITECTOS 12:15 – Cancha 1
INGENIEROS «C» CONTADORES «L» 12:15 – Cancha 5
ABOGADOS D CONTADORES «JR» 12:15 – Cancha 7
ABOGADOS LIBRES INTERPROFESIONALES YACARÉ 12:15 – Cancha 4
AGROFOR PROFESORES «B» 16:10 – Cancha 3
Libres B
ATLETICO PROFESIONALES ESCRIBANOS 12:15 – Cancha 2
PROFESORES «L» UNIVERSITARIOS 12:15 – Cancha 6
LOS PROFESIONALES ABOGADOS DR 12:15 – Cancha 3
UCSF PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS 16:10 – Cancha 1
Juniors A
SAN FRANCISCO PROFESORES «B» JUNIORS 13:45 – Cancha 3
CONTADORES INTERMEDIA VISITADORES MEDICOS 15:00 – Cancha 6
AGROFOR L PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS JR 16:10 – Cancha 4
YACARE JUNIORS LOS PROFESIONALES II 16:10 – Cancha 5
Juniors B
ABOGADOS «A» CONTADORES «JR» 13:45 – Cancha 7
CONTADORES «C» UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA JRS 13:45 – Cancha 6
AGROFOR GG ESTUDIO FC 16:10 – Cancha 2
ESCRIBANOS JRS PROFESIONALES UNIDOS 16:10 – Cancha 7
Seniors
AGROFOR SENIORS ABOGADOS «DS» 13:45 – Cancha 4
ABOGADOS «B» MEDICOS «A» 13:45 – Cancha 1
CONTADORES «E» PROFESORES «S» 13:45 – Cancha 5
ARQUITECTOS CONTADORES «A» 13:45 – Cancha 2
Masters A
CONTADORES «S» AGRIMENSORES «B» 15:00 – Cancha 7
PROFESORES «C» AGROFOR M 15:00 – Cancha 5
UNIVERSITARIOS «A» ARQUITECTOS MASTERS 15:00 – Cancha 3
Masters B
INGENIEROS «B» ABOGADOS B MASTERS 15:00 – Cancha 4
ABOGADOS «S» QUIMICOS 15:00 – Cancha 1
GALENOS MEDICOS «B» 15:00 – Cancha 2
