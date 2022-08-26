Alexa
Cruces, canchas y horarios para la fecha 4 del Torneo Clausura de ACIADEP 2022

Torneo Clausura de ACIADEP 2022

Este fin de semana se jugará la cuarta jornada del Torneo Hugo Montes/ Martín Quiróz en el predio del Hipódromo Gral Belgrano. Será mañana sábado 27 de agosto, desde las 12:15 horas.

Los interprofesionales universitarios disputarán una nueva fecha del Torneo Clausura de ACIADEP 2022 con un total de 27 encuentros.

El nuevo campeonato arrancó con mucha competencia y con equipos que se reforzaron de cara al último torneo hasta fin de año. Todas las categorías disputarán sus encuentros.

Repasá acá el fixture para esta fecha:

Libres A

ESTUDIO SQUADRA ARQUITECTOS 12:15 – Cancha 1

INGENIEROS «C» CONTADORES «L» 12:15 – Cancha 5

ABOGADOS D CONTADORES «JR» 12:15 – Cancha 7

ABOGADOS LIBRES INTERPROFESIONALES YACARÉ 12:15 – Cancha 4

AGROFOR PROFESORES «B» 16:10 – Cancha 3

Libres B 

ATLETICO PROFESIONALES ESCRIBANOS 12:15 – Cancha 2

PROFESORES «L» UNIVERSITARIOS 12:15 – Cancha 6

LOS PROFESIONALES ABOGADOS DR 12:15 – Cancha 3

UCSF PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS 16:10 – Cancha 1

Juniors A

SAN FRANCISCO PROFESORES «B» JUNIORS 13:45 – Cancha 3

CONTADORES INTERMEDIA VISITADORES MEDICOS 15:00 – Cancha 6

AGROFOR L PROFESIONALES ASOCIADOS JR 16:10 – Cancha 4

YACARE JUNIORS LOS PROFESIONALES II 16:10 – Cancha 5

Juniors B 

ABOGADOS «A» CONTADORES «JR» 13:45 – Cancha 7

CONTADORES «C» UNIVERSIDAD CATOLICA JRS 13:45 – Cancha 6

AGROFOR GG ESTUDIO FC 16:10 – Cancha 2

ESCRIBANOS JRS PROFESIONALES UNIDOS 16:10 – Cancha 7

Seniors

AGROFOR SENIORS ABOGADOS «DS» 13:45 – Cancha 4

ABOGADOS «B» MEDICOS «A» 13:45 – Cancha 1

CONTADORES «E» PROFESORES «S» 13:45 – Cancha 5

ARQUITECTOS CONTADORES «A» 13:45 – Cancha 2

Masters A

CONTADORES «S» AGRIMENSORES «B» 15:00 – Cancha 7

PROFESORES «C» AGROFOR M 15:00 – Cancha 5

UNIVERSITARIOS «A» ARQUITECTOS MASTERS 15:00 – Cancha 3

Masters B

INGENIEROS «B» ABOGADOS B MASTERS 15:00 – Cancha 4

ABOGADOS «S» QUIMICOS 15:00 – Cancha 1

GALENOS MEDICOS «B» 15:00 – Cancha 2

 

