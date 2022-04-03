Grammys 2022: todos los ganadores de la gran fiesta de la música

La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos llevó adelante la 64ª entrega de premios este domingo, con la conducción del comediante y actor Trevor Noah.
La ceremonia creada por la Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación se realiza en la MGM Gran Arena de Las Vegas, Nevada, y se transmite a través de la cadena CBS en Estados Unidos, en TNT para en Latinoamérica, en la plataforma de streaming Paramount+ y en el canal de YouTube y la página web oficial de la organización.
Entre otras grandes figuras de la talla de Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler, Jon Batiste, Carrie Underwood, H.E.R., Ben Platt, Silk Sonic, el dúo integrado por Bruno Mars y Anderson Paak, John Legend y Cynthia Erivo, este año dicen presente sobre el escenario dos artistas latinoamericanos: el colombiano J Balvin y la argentina María Becerra.
Aquí la lista de nominados y ganadores de los Grammys 2022:
Grabación del Año
- I Still Have Faith in You – ABBA
- Freedom -Jon Batiste
- I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga
- Peaches – Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar y Giveon
- Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft SZA
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Montero (Call Me by Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- Driver’s License – Olivia Rodrigo
- Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
- Jon Batiste
Álbum del Año
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- Love for Sale – Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
- Montero – Lil Nas X
- Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
- Evermore – Taylor Swift
- Donda – Kanye West
Canción del Año
- Bad Habits -Ed Sheeran
- A Beautiful Noise – Alicia Keys ft Brandi Carlile
- Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo
- Fight for You – H.E.R.
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat en colaboración con SZA
- Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic – GANADOR
- Montero (Call Me by Your Name) – Lil Nas X
- Peaches – Justin Bieber en colaboración con Daniel Caesar yGiveon
- Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
Álbum pop latino
- Vertigo – Pablo Alborán
- Mis Amores – Paula Arenas
- Hecho a la Antigua – Ricardo Arjona
- Mis Manos – Camilo
- Mendó – Alex Cuba – GANADOR
- Revelación – Selena Gómez
Álbum de música urbana
- Afrodisíaco -Rauw Alejandro
- El Ultimo Tour del Mundo – Bad Bunny
- José – J Balvin
- KG0615 -KAROL GS
- in Miedo (Del Amor y otros Demonios) – Kali Uchis
Álbum de rock latino o alternativo
- Deja – Bomba Estereo
- Mira lo que me hiciste hacer (Deluxe Edition) – Diamante Eléctrico
- Origen- Juanes – GANADOR
- Clambre- Nathy Peluso
- El Madrileño – C. Tangana
- Sonidos De Karmática Resonancia – Zoé
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
- “Daddy’s Home” – St. Vincent – GANADOR
- “Shore” – Fleet Foxes
- “If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power” – Halsey
- “Jubilee” – Japanese Breakfast
- “Collapsed In Sunbeams” – Arlo Parks
Álbum regional mexicano y tejano
- Antología de la Música Rancherra Vol. 2 -Aída Cuevas
- A mis 80 – Vicente Fernández – GANADOR
- Seis – Mon Laferte
- Un Canto por México Vol. 1 – Natalia Lafourcade
- Ayayay (Súper Deluxe) – Christian Nodal
Álbum Tropical
- Salswing – Rubén Blades y Robert Delgado &Orquesta
- En Cuarentena – El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico
- Sin Salsa no hay Paraíso – Aymée Nuviola
- Colega – Gilberto Santa Rosa
- Live I Perú – Tony Succar
- Dua Lipa
- Álbum Latin Jazz
- Mirror, Mirror – Chick Corea y Chucho Valdes – GANADOR
- The Sound Bronx History – Carlos Henriquez
- Virtual Birdland – Arturo O’Farril y The Afro Latin Jazz Orchestra
- Transparency – Dafnis Prieto Sexteto
- El Arte del Bolero – Miguel Zenón y Luis Perdomo
Pop Solo Performance
- Anyone – Justin Bieber
- Right on Time – Brandi Carlile
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Drivers License – Olivia Rodrigo – GANADOR
- Pop Duo/Group Performance
- I Get a Kick Out of You – Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga
- Lonely – Justin Bieber y Benny Blanco
- Butter – BTS
- Higher Power – Coldplay
- Kiss Me More – Doja Cat ft Sza
Traditional Pop Vocal Album
- Love for Sale – Tony Bennett y Lady Gaga – GANADOR
- ‘Til We Meet Again (Live) – Norah Jones
- A Tori Kelly Christmas – Tori Kelly
- Ledisi Sings Nina – Ledisi
- That’s Life – Willie Nelson
- A Holly Dolly Christmas – Dolly Parton
Álbum pop Vocal
- Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
- Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
- Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
- Positions – Ariana Grande
- Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Grabación de Dance/Electronic
- Hero – Afrojack y David Guetta
- Loom – Ólafur Arnalds ft Bonobo
- Before – James Blake
- Heartbreak – Bonobo y Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
- You Can Do It – Caribou
- Alive – Rüfüs Du Sol -GANADOR
- The Business – Tiësto
Mejor álbum de Dance/Electronic
- Subconsciously – Black Coffee – GANADOR
- Fallen Embers – Illenium
- Music Is the Weapon (Reloaded) – Major Lazer
- Shockwave – Marshmello
- Free Love – Sylvan Esso
- Judgement – Ten City
Álbum de Instrumental contemporáneo
- Double Dealin’ – Randy Brecker y Eric Marienthal
- The Garden – Rachel Eckroth
- Tree Falls – Taylor Eigsti
- At Blue Note Tokyo – Steve Gadd Band
- Deep: The Baritone Sessions, Vol. 2″ – Mark Lettieri
Presentación de rock
- Shot in the Dark – AC/DC
- Know You Better (Live From Capitol Studio A) – Black Pumas
- Nothing Compares 2 U – Chris Cornell
- Ohms – Deftones
- Making a Fire – Foo Fighters
Presentación de Metal
- Genesis – Deftones
- The Alien – Dream Theater
- Amazonia – Gojira
- Pushing the Tides – Mastodon
- The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition) – Rob Zombie
Rock Álbum
- Power Up – AC/DC
- Capitol Cuts – Live From Studio A – Black Pumas
- No One Sings Like You Anymore Vol. 1″ – Chris Cornell
- Medicine At Midnight – Foo Fighters – GANADOR
- McCartney III – Paul McCartney
Canción de Rock
- All My Favorite Songs – Weezer
- The Bandit – Kings of Leon
- Distance – Mammoth Wvh
- Find My Way – Paul McCartney
- Waiting on a War- Foo Fighters – GANADOR
Álbum de Música Alternativa
- Shore – Fleet Foxes
- If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power – Halsey
- Jubilee – Japanese Breakfast
- Collapsed in Sunbeams – Arlo Parks
- Daddy’s Home – St. Vincent
Rhythm and Blues Performance
- Lost You – Snoh Aalegra
- Peaches – Justin Bieber en colaboración con Daniel Caesar y Giveon
- Damage – H.E.R.
- Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic – GANADOR
- Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan – GANADOR
Traditional Rhythm and Blues Performance
- I Need You – Jon Batiste
- Bring It on Home to Me – Bj The Chicago Kid, Pj Morton yKenyon Dixon en colaboración con Charlie Bereal
- Born Again – Leon Bridges en colaboración con Robert Glasper
- Fight for You – H.E.R
- How Much Can a Heart Take – Lucky Daye en colaboración con Yebba
Progressive Rhythm and Blues Album
- New Light – Eric Bellinger
- Something to Say – Cory Henry
- Mood Valiant – Hiatus Kaiyote
- Table for Two – Lucky Daye
- Dinner Party: Dessert – Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder y Kamasi Washington
- Studying Abroad: Extended Stay – Masego
Mejor compilación de banda sonora para medios visuales
- Cruella
- In The Heights
- Dear Evan Hansen
- One Night in Miami
- Respect
- Schmigadoon!
- The United States vs Billie Holliday – GANADOR
Mejor banda sonora para medios visuales
- Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, compositores – GANADOR
- Gambito de Dama – Carlos Rafael Rivera, compositor – GANADOR
- Bridgerton de Kris Bowers, compositor
- Duna de Hans Zimmer, compositor
- The Mandalorian: Temporada 2 – Vol. 2 (Capítulos 13-16) de Ludwig Göransson, compositor
- Canción de Rhythm and Blues
- Damage- H.E.R.
- Good Days – SZA
- Heartbreak Anniversary – Giveon
- Leave the Door Open – Silk Sonic
- Pick Up Your Feelings – Jazmine Sullivan
Álbum de Rhythm and Blues
- Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies – Snoh Aalegra
- We Are – Jon Batiste
- Gold-Diggers Sound – Leon Bridges
- Back of My Mind – H.E.R.
- Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan
Rap Performance
- Family Ties – Baby Keem en colaboración con Kendrick Lamar
- Up – Cardi B
- My. Life – J. Cole en colaboración con 21 Savage yMorray
- Way 2 Sexy – Drake en colaboración con Future yYoung Thug
- Thot S*** – Megan Thee Stallion
- Sil
Melodic Rap Performance
- Pride. Is. The. Devil – J. Cole en colaboración con Lil Baby
- Need to Know – Doja Cat
- Industry Baby – Lil Nas X en colaboración con Jack Harlow
- Wusyaname – Tyler, The Creator en colaboración con Youngboy Never Broke Again y Ty Dolla $ign
- Hurricane – Kanye West en colaboración con The Weeknd y Lil Baby – GANADOR
Álbum Rap
- The Off-Season – J. Cole
- Certified Lover Boy – Drake
- King’s Disease Iil – Nas
- Call Me If You Get Lost – Tyler, The Creator – GANADOR
- Donda – Kanye West
Canción Rap
- Bath Salts – (DMX en colaboración con Jay-Z y Nas
- Best Friend -Saweetie en colaboración con Doja Cat
- Family Ties – Baby Keem en colaboración con Kendrick Lamar
- Jail – Kanye West en colaboración con Jay-Z – GANADOR
- My. Life- J. Cole en colaboración con 21 Savage yMorray
Productor del año no clásico
- Jack Antonoff – GANADOR
- Roget Chahayed
- Hit Boy
- Ricki Reed
- Mike Elizondo
Mejor álbum urbano latino
- El último Tour del Mundo de Bad Bunny – GANADOR
- Jose de J Balvin
- KG0516 de Karol G
- Sin Miedo del amor y otros demonios de Kali Uchis
- Afrodisiaco de Rauw Alejandro
Interpretación Country en solitario
- Forever After All – Luke Combs
- Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
- All I Do Is Drive – Jason Isbell
- Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves
- You Should Probably Leave – Chris Stapleton – GANADOR
Duo Country/Presentación grupal
- If I Didn’t Love You – Jason Aldean yCarrie Underwood
- Younger Me – Brothers Osborne – GANADOR
- Glad You Exist – Dan + Shay
- Chasing After You – Ryan Hurd y Maren Morris
- Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) – Elle King y Miranda Lambert
Álbum Country
- Skeletons – Brothers Osborne
- Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
- The Marfa Tapes – Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall y Jack Ingram
- The Ballad of Dood yJuanita – Sturgill Simpson
- Starting Over – Chris Stapleton – GANADOR
Mejor Canción Country
- Better Than We Found It – Maren Morris
- Camera Roll – Kacey Musgraves
- Cold- Chris Stapleton – GANAODRA
- Country Again- Thomas Rhett
- Fancy Like – Walker Hayes
- Remember Her Name – Mickey Guyton
- BTS (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)
Mejor artista nuevo
- Arooj Aftab
- Jimmie Allen
- Baby Keem
- Finneas
- Glass Animals
- Japanese Breakfast
- The Kid Laroi
- Arlo Parks
- Olivia Rodrigo – GANADOR
- Saweetie
Lee también:
Semana Santa: Eldorado se prepara con una gran decoración y cronograma de actividades