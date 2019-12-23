Renunció a su trabajo y terminó con su novio para viajar por el mundo junto a su perro

Se trata de Sydney Ferbrache, una joven tiene 24 años y es oriunda de la ciudad de Indianapolis, Estados Unidos.

La historia de esta joven se volvió viral, en las redes sociales, en tan solo se supo cómo se había decidido cambiar su vida. Se trata de Sydney Ferbrache, de 24 años, oriunda de la ciudad de Indianápolis, Estados Unidos. Siempre había tenido la idea de viajar por el mundo sin tener obligaciones, sin embargo, por una u otra razón, nunca se había animado. Hasta que un día tomó coraje y decidió cambiar su rutina para siempre.



Renunció a su trabajó para viajar por el mundo junto a su perro

Sydney le propuso a su novio renunciar a sus trabajos y sumergirse en la aventura de recorrer diferentes lugares del planeta. El joven no lo dudó y aceptó su plan. Compraron una camioneta y se adentraron por la ruta sin rumbo concreto.

Así salieron a la carretera en septiembre de 2017, pero la joven de 24 años pronto se dio cuenta de que su pareja no era “la indicada”. No se ponían de acuerdo en su trayecto y eso acabó por cansarlos a ambos. En ese momento, la chica decidió que era hora de seguir por otro camino y dejó que su ex se quedara con la camioneta.



Durante ese período, trabajó en diferentes lugares para ahorrar dinero y emprender un nuevo viaje, esta vez, sin compañía. Se compró un nuevo auto y lo remodeló como si fuera una casa rodante. No obstante, Sydney sentía que le faltaba algo para completar su travesía. Adoptó una cachorra Golden Retriever, llamada Ella y la llevó con ella para que pudieran viajar juntas. Ahora sí ya estaba lista para recorrer el mundo.

La joven comenzó su aventura a principios de este año y desde entonces ha viajado a 20 estados diferentes, incluidos Montana, Utah, Arizona, California y Oregón, así como Quebec en Canadá. Ella financia sus viajes a través de publicidad y marketing en su sitio web y redes sociales. Además, Sydney comparte sus relatos a través de un podcast y en su página de Instagram, Divine On The Road.



