Con 21 años rompió el récord Guiness en ser la persona más joven en conocer todo el mundo
Se llama Lexie Alford y ya viajó por los 195 países soberanos y ahora forma parte de los Guinness World Records.
La muchacha nació en un pequeño pueblo llamado Nevada City, California, y antes de los 18 años ya había estado en 70 países. Miembro de una familia viajera, con apenas 21 años y 177 días, el pasado 4 de octubre rompió el récord mundial Guinness de la persona más joven en viajar a todos los países por más de 3 años. Según indicaron, quienes conocen a la joven esperaban que algo así ocurriera ya que desde que nació estuvo viajando en los brazos de su mamá.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
ITS OFFICIAL!!🥳 After years of travel, months of planning & mountains of paperwork to prove it- I’m now the Guinness World Record Holder for the Youngest Person to Travel to Every Country!🤩🌍⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It’s been a crazy week celebrating here in NYC & having the Today Show surprise me with this certificate yesterday was literally a dream come true. I’ve been spending a lot of time reflecting on what I’ve taken away from traveling to 196 countries & honestly I feel like I’ve only just scratched the surface of how much there is to explore! Traveling to all these places around the world taught me that countries aren’t as black and white as lines on the map. There’s actually this beautiful, interconnected tapestry of cultures, beliefs and landscapes that blend together to create this strange & wonderful world we live in.⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ It’s been such an honor & a privilege to experience so much and to share this journey with all of you. I definitely couldn’t have done it without the many special people I encountered along the way. I’m feeling grateful for all the lessons learned & I’m SO EXCITED FOR WHAT’S NEXT🥂 go to the link in my bio to subscribe to my brand new YOUTUBE CHANNEL!
Tras cumplir los 18, decidió terminar el mapa mundial y fue entonces que se planteó romper el récord. «Una vez que supe qué países me quedaban, dividí el mundo en regiones. Comencé en América Central y luego bajé por América del Sur. Luego viajé a los países de Europa en los que nunca había estado antes. Continuando, viajé desde Timor Oriental a Mongolia y básicamente a todos los países intermedios durante un viaje hermoso por Asia», explicó.
Al regresar y cumplir con su objetivo, Leslie fue invitada a brindar una charla TEDx para contar su experiencia «saliendo de la zona de confort». Ahora considera escribir un libro para contar su gira mundial y al mismo tiempo crear un curso de viaje en línea a partir de lo que vivió.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
My face when the camera crew tells me to hold an alligator’s mouth shut with one hand😅 Apparently all of the alligator’s jaw power is in the down stroke & they have almost no muscle power when it comes to opening their jaws… or at least that’s the theory 😂 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Swipe over to see a huge gator aptly named Brutus & to get a glimpse of how beautiful the Bayou is in Louisiana. I’ll never get over how diverse the landscapes are in the US✨
Fuente: Telefe Noticias