Roger Federer y Novak Đoković disputarán la final de Wimbledon 2019

Julio 12, 2019  3:54 pm

Roger Federer y Novak Đoković disputarán la final de Wimbledon 2019

RELACIONADAS

El suizo venció a Nadal por 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 a Nadal, mientras que Novak Đoković hizo lo propio con  Roberto Bautista. La final entre Roger y Nole será el próximo domingo a las 10 horas.

 

 

 

Noticia en desarrollo…

Tags:



Quizás tambien le interese...

Seguinos:

DFP Deportes 1

DFP Deportes 2

DFP Deportes 3

DFP Deportes 4

DFP Deportes 5

DFP Deportes 6

Julio 2019
L M X J V S D
« Jun    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  
Optimization WordPress Plugins & Solutions by W3 EDGE