Roger Federer y Novak Đoković disputarán la final de Wimbledon 2019

El suizo venció a Nadal por 7-6, 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 a Nadal, mientras que Novak Đoković hizo lo propio con Roberto Bautista. La final entre Roger y Nole será el próximo domingo a las 10 horas.

The moment @rogerfederer reached his 12th #Wimbledon final… pic.twitter.com/AJrP3yYCns

Back to defend his crown…

Reigning champion @DjokerNole advances to his sixth #Wimbledon final where he’ll bid to win a fifth title after beating Roberto Bautista Agut pic.twitter.com/OYtfSUC7Hv

— Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 12, 2019