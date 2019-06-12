Desde Paraguay minimizan la discusión sobre el origen de la chipa

Una cuenta oficial de la Organización de las Naciones Unidas para la Educación, la Ciencia y la Cultura (Unesco) publicó este martes una receta de la chipa preparada en la Reserva Yabotí, Misiones, Argentina. Esto molestó a algunos internautas paraguayos dado que la publicación no mencionaba a su país, que adoptó por ley a la chipa como alimento nacional y celebran su día una vez al año. Por tal motivo desde el Intagram de la Unesco eliminaron el post y realizaron uno nuevo nombrando al país vecino.

Darío Goménez. Canal 12

Pese a los cuestionamientos en las redes sociales, el periodista Darío Giménez del portal de noticias de Itapua, oriundo de Coronel Bogado, municipio declarado “la capital de la chipa”, relativizó la discusión que se desató al respecto y consideró que se trata de una discusión jocosa (que denota broma ). “Es algo cultural de los que habitamos esta zona del continente, hay cosas que nos unen, la cultura guaraní es muy extensa y con este tipo de conflictos nos vamos a encontrar todos los días. Vamos por la chipa, la yerba mate, el mate, el terere, y entramos en debates extensos”, apuntó.

Según la publicación de la Unesco que fue posteriormente eliminada, la recete es una herencia guarní jesuítica. Por los años 1600 cuando las Misiones Jesuíticas llegaron a Sudamérica para evangelizar a los nativos no existía la división territorial entre Paraguay, Brasil y Argentina, y es por ello que se adjudica esta receta a la región en la que se encontraban las comunidades guaraníes y no a un solo país.

Sin embargo, a diferencia de Argentina, en el vecino país designó a través del Congreso Nacional, al 3 de agosto como el Día Nacional de la Chipa. Particularmente, la Dirección Nacional de Marca nombró al municipio de Coronel Bogado ubicado a 40 km de la ciudad vecina de Encarnación, como la Capital Nacional de la Chipa.

Nuevo posteo de la Unesco

En el nuevo post, sostuvo que Paraguay, el noreste de Argentina, Uruguay, sureste de Bolivia y suroeste de Brasil “están bendecidos con la chipa”. “Es un patrimonio culinario que según algunos historiadores de comida data desde asentamientos humanos antiguos en la región y es acreditado a los guaraníes”, agregó.

Chip, chip…chipa!!! 😉 Wait, you don't know what chipa is? Let us introduce you to this small but tasty bread because Chipa is clearly more than just a food. It is a shared history and one we can celebrate together. Not surprising, food often transcends national boundaries. We have been eating long before the established nation-state. At UNESCO, we seek to find the opportunities that unite us in a common appreciation of the good things that life can bring. Today, Paraguay, the northeast region of Argentina, Uruguay, Southeastern Bolivia and Southwestern Brazil are blessed with the Chipa, a shared culinary heritage that according to some food historians dates back to early human settlements in the region and is credited to the indigenous Guarani people. Chipa is an ideal accompaniment to coffee and other beverages or any breakfast food. It is made from cassava starch, an ingredient typical to the region, along with the Yaboti Biosphere Reserve in Argentina. The cassava flour is very versatile for preparing several dishes common to the region, including this bread with cheese. The best part of chipa is that it is not only delicious but also gluten-free. Along with being a national dish in Paraguay, back in the Yaboti Biosphere Reserve, when the community sits together at the table to share a meal prepared with local ingredients and local know-how, it is, in fact, a way of celebrating life and transmitting knowledge, demonstrating that humans can live harmoniously with nature. @unesco_mab has collected sustainable recipes from UNESCO's Biosphere Reserves across world and created its very own cookbook. Stay tuned for more recipes that are delicious, sustainable, and celebrate the beauty of biodiversity. . . 👉Swipe to the side to see the recipe👈 . . .👩‍🍳👨‍🍳😋😋🙌🙌👩‍🍳👨‍🍳😋😋🙌🙌 . . #Foodie #FoodPhotography #Chipa #Cassava #CassavaStarch #Bread #BiosphereReserve #GlobalGoals #Biodiversity #SustainableDevelopment #FoodiesOfInstagram #cooking #SustainableCooking #Diversity #Recipe #Cook #Food #GlutenFree #UNESCO Photo credit: @tembiupy 📸</a></p> <p style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px; margin-bottom:0; margin-top:8px; overflow:hidden; padding:8px 0 7px; text-align:center; text-overflow:ellipsis; white-space:nowrap;”>Una publicación compartida de <a href=”https://www.instagram.com/unesco/” style=” color:#c9c8cd; font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; font-style:normal; font-weight:normal; line-height:17px;” target=”_blank”> UNESCO</a> (@unesco) el <time style=” font-family:Arial,sans-serif; font-size:14px; line-height:17px;” datetime=”2019-06-12T17:27:37+00:00″>12 Jun, 2019 a las 10:27 PDT</time></p></div></blockquote> <script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”></script>

¿Chipá o chipa?

Haciendo un poco de historia, existe una variedad de maíz que es el Avati Chipá que era utilizado originalmente por los guaranies para la elaboración del producto que luego de la colonización fue denominado chipá. Por lo que según el periodista Darío Giménez, la pronunciación correcta sería chipá

Si bien en sus principios la chipá fue elaborada con harina de maíz, actualmente existe una gran variedad de recetas. Almidón de mandioca, harina de maíz, el chipá manduví una chipa hecha a base de maní. Luego existe una gran variedad de formas de presentarla como 4 quesos, o rellenas de carne, pollo, jamón y queso y hasta incluso pescado.

“La chipa ya no es solo de esta zona del continente”, indicó Giménez, “hay peruanos, colombianos, venezolanos, con recetas similares y nombre diferentes, se vende en cualquier punto del continente”.

J.P.